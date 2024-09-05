Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Accessorize like a pro while you tailgate like a pro with Kendra Scott’s new Game Day collection!

It’s officially the time we wait all year for: tailgate season! It also gives Us a great excuse to treat ourselves to some new jewelry that we can match to our outfits and our favorite sports team’s colors. To make it easier to shop, Kendra Scott created a new Game Day collection — and we rounded up our top seven picks!

You can pick out a single piece of jewelry from the collection that speaks to you or you can accessorize the Kendra Scott way! What is this, you ask? You start by picking out a necklace that exemplifies the sport or team that you’ll be rooting for, then add in a few extra styles for layering, add some “yeehaw” (AKA some eccentric ring picks) and finally, grab a clear bag so you take all of your necessities into the stadium!

To help simplify the shopping process even further, we rounded up our top favorites from the collection below — and it includes necklaces, bracelets, bags and more. Happy tailgate season!

Our Top 7 Picks From Kendra Scott’s New Game Day Collection

Football Gold Short Pendant Necklace

If there’s one piece of jewelry to splurge on this sports season, it’s this gold football pendant necklace. It’s a chic addition to your gameday ‘fit, whether you’re cheering on your high schooler in the stands or hanging out at a friend’s tailgate. It’s made with 14k gold over brass but also comes in silver and has a 19-inch chain.

Crystal Letter Gold Short Pendant Necklace

Put the initials of your favorite ball player in chic form with this crystal letter pendant necklace. It’s made with a gold paperclip chain and features crystals on the letter pendant to add some extra bling. It comes in every letter of the alphabet and has a 16-inch chain.

Football Gold Stud Earrings

Go the extra mile and match your football necklace with these football stud earrings. They’re just the right size to where they’re big enough for people to see but don’t overtake the ear. Like the necklace, they also come in silver if that’s your metal of choice and have a brown shimmery inner representing the football.

Clear Shoulder Bag

In true Kendra Scott fashion, the brand took the clear shoulder bag stadium rule and made it trés chic. This clear bag will get you into the stadium and can carry all of your necessities like keys, money, a cell phone and more. What makes it different is that it has an on-trend crescent-shape design, a wide strap and gold hardware.

Ainsley Gold Huggie Earrings

If a ball pendant isn’t for you, maybe matching with your sports team’s colors is more your speed — these gold huggie earrings are perfect for that! They have a gold base but are topped with a color coating that comes in several different options, one bound to match the team you’re looking for. The colors include blue, red, green, violet and white in case you’re wanting to go neutral. They have a classic hoop design that’ll bring a small pop of color to your ear without being too extra.

Football Gold Stretch Bracelet

Complete your full football jewelry collection with the gold stretch football bracelet. What we love about this bracelet is its elastic stretch design that’s bound to fit on any wrist, with no skin imprinting! For reference, it has a 6.5-inch diameter and seamlessly pairs with other gold jewelry.

Abbie Gold Enamel Frame Statement Earrings

If you like your earrings to make a statement, Kendra Scott’s Abbie earrings are for you! They’re a bit bigger in size, a 1.99-inch length to be exact, which makes it easier to show off your team spirit when you get it in your colors. They also have an extra fashionable design, made with a double pendant, geometric design and contrast gold coloring.