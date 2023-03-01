Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bad hair day? Sadly, it feels like they’re happening more and more often. Maintaining super soft, healthy, shiny locks isn’t easy in general, and we know we’re sometimes contributing to the damage too. We bleach and color our hair, we blow it dry, we forget to use heat protectants before picking up our hot tools, we brush it while it’s wet — the list, unfortunately, goes on.

Will we continue to do these things? It’s inevitable. So for us, the solution isn’t to stop, but to find a product that can help counteract these damaging habits and heal our hair regardless. That means we’re going to need something of salon quality — but preferably at a decent price point!

Was $26 On Sale: $22 You Save 15% See it!

The Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss is a highly-regarded professional product — we’ve seen our own hair stylists use the brand in the salon. So how nice is it that we can grab this fan-favorite gloss on sale for just $22? It’s on Prime too, so members can get fast, free shipping!

This lightweight gloss is a must for medium to coarse hair. It’s ready to tame frizz and flyaways, protect against humidity and smooth out dry ends for a silky, lustrous result. This is so good for if you’re trying to go a while between trims and grow out your hair long. It’s also excellent for keeping short bobs looking clean and fresh or for keeping bouncy curls pristine!

Was $26 On Sale: $22 You Save 15% See it!

To apply this hair gloss, simply take the pretty silver bottle and pump two or three drops into your palms, rubbing them together before applying to dry hair in sections. You can apply more as needed if your hair is very thick and/or long. You could also use a little less if your hair is on the finer side. The trick is to use it sparingly for that perfect gleam — and so you can make each bottle last. Concentrate on the ends of your hair rather than up at the scalp!

Really want your hair to dazzle? It’s actually recommended that you apply heat after working this product through your hair! Grab that flat iron or curling iron for “optimum shine” — without the guilt!

Was $26 On Sale: $22 You Save 15% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Kenra here and explore more Premium Haircare at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!