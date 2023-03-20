Upgrade From Box Dye! This Hair Color Is Trusted by 77,000+ Amazon Reviewers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Say goodbye to box dyes! If we previously wanted to change up our hair color, we’d typically run to the drugstore to get a pre-packaged set of whatever hue we were going for, but that doesn’t have to be the case anymore.

There are plenty of other hair color options out there — some that may even be gentler on your strands than your typical coloring treatments. Take, for example, this coloring treatment from Keracolor. This is a sulfate-free and paraben-free color depositing system that’s actually a conditioner, so it softens your hair as it changes your hue!

Get the Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye for prices starting at $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not only is this a conditioning treatment that gives your hair a new lease on life, but it also cleanses your hair, so it’s basically doing three things at once! And you use it just as you would with any shampoo or conditioner. Apply it to damp hair, comb through to distribute the color evenly through strands and then rinse out. It’s seriously that simple!

It’s worth noting that this is not a lightening treatment, so if you want to go from brunette to blonde you’ll want to trust the pros with that type of double process treatment. But if you’re a brunette or blonde who wants to freshen up their current hair color, this stuff is absolutely perfect!

Take your pick from a few different blonde and brunette hues, plus a bunch of fun and bright colors as well. We’re huge fans of the pink and rose gold hues, but if you’re a fan of purple, green or blue, there are options for you too! This color is temporary as well, so you don’t have to worry about sticking with your shade indefinitely. It washes out over time, which is great if you want to give one of those brighter color options a try!

