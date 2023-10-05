Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fall is our favorite time of year, except when it comes to our follicles. After a summer of fun in the sun, our hair is paying the price! All that time at the beach and pool has taken a toll on our scalp, damaging our strands. And now that the weather is starting to get colder, it’s only going downhill from here.
Kerasilk to the rescue! This premium haircare brand has an arsenal of powerful products to revive dull, dry locks. Your hair will be silky-smooth in no time! In fact, Kerasilk Ambassador and celebrity stylist, Harry Josh, recommends the line as the perfect selection of products to help repair, protect and strengthen hair’s overall health.
Below are five signature staples from Kerasilk that will take your hair to the next level.
Kerasilk Repairing Shampoo
We shampoo our hair on a regular basis, so it’s important to choose a formula that packs a punch. This option does all that and more — reducing brittleness, hair breakage and further damage. By moisturizing and regenerating hair, it removes dirt, sweat, oil pollution and product buildup. Plus, it’s gentle on the scalp!
Kerasilk Repairing Conditioner
Having trouble moisturizing and reconstructing hair? The Kerasilk Repairing Conditioner calms strands and reinforces the inner strength of hair for significantly improved resilience, leaving your locks detangled and completely comb-able. Shoppers rave about the nice, light scent too!
Kerasilk Multi-Purpose Hairspray
Not only does this Multi-Purpose Hairspray deliver long-lasting hold, but it also offers heat protection while styling hair. Plus, the nozzle switches from a fixing spray to a working spray with ease. Farewell, flyaways, frizz and humidity issues!
Kerasilk Liquid Cuticle Filler
The Liquid Cuticle Filler is the perfect product to help repair hair and protect from pollution and harmful UV rays. So after a summer in the sun, ocean and pool, this product will help improve hair’s strength, shine and overall health.
Kerasilk Restorative Balm
In a test, this Kerasilk Restorative Balm leads to 97% less hair breakage! Say goodbye to split ends with this reparative hair product that reconstructs, strengthens and improves elasticity.
