9 Best Hair Repair Treatments to Boost Growth and Prevent Damage in Winter

As temperatures continue to drop in the coming weeks, we’re bracing for the dry spell ahead. Buckle up, because our hands are about to get even more cracked while our lips get even more chapped.

According to dermatologist Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, cold weather doesn’t just affect your skin — hair also feels the wrath of winter. “More often than not, the exposure to the harsh cold elements and constant transition to heated indoors can sap our hair of its moisture, leading to dull hair that’s more susceptible to damage,” he told Vogue. “Not only are your strands at risk of breakage due to the dry, cold winter air, but scalp dryness, dandruff, can rear its ugly head during these drier months.”

No wonder it feels like our hair is thin and brittle this time of year! The dryness accounts for so much damage. But we’re not going to let winter win without putting up a fight! It’s time to try some hair treatments that will strengthen and lengthen our strands. Below are nine hair repair products that can help prevent hair loss or damage due to winter weather.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

The no. 1 bestseller in hair oil treatments on Amazon, this rosemary oil is all over TikTok! I’ve been using this product for the past few weeks, and it’s minty fresh. Shoppers say that this oil dramatically boosts hair growth, moisture and shine. Bye-bye, thinning tresses! Hello, healthy hair!

$9.00 See It!

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit

This Olaplex bundle is the no. 1 bestseller in scalp treatments on Amazon. Considered a cult-favorite in the beauty world, Olaplex is known as the ultimate hair repair brand. This set contains the iconic No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Shampoo, No. 5 Conditioner and Bond Building Hair Treatment.

Was $62 On Sale: $54 You Save 13% See It!

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Power Restore Multi-Use Treatment

This multi-purpose haircare product from L’Oreal Paris fortifies hair to protect against future damage. You can use this treatment as a rinse-off or leave-in conditioner. Customers call this product a “holy grail” and “miracle conditioner.”

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See It!

K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment

The latest beauty product getting all the buzz is the K18 leave-in hair mask. Shoppers swear by this revolutionary treatment that reverses hair damage in just four minutes! “Perfect for maintaining hair’s health,” one customer proclaimed. “ I feel like it gives the ends of my hair that moisture shot that it needs when I can’t make it out for a trim.”

Was $80 On Sale: $75 You Save 6% See It!

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque

This award-winning, bestselling hair mask is a 5-in-1 powerhouse that hydrates and conditions while improving shine and taming frizz. “Worth all the hype!” one reviewer gushed. “This product really is as amazing as people make it out to be! The first time I used it, it immediately transformed my hair into soft, shiny silk!”

$40.00 See It!

Lanmeri Hair Growth Serum with Keratin Amino Complex

Has your hair been thinning or falling out lately? Formulated with keratin, this hair growth serum nourishes and strengthens hair. As one review reports, “I am defiantly noticing less hair loss in the shower and on my brushes. And as a bonus, my hair is feeling so soft after use.”

$25.00 See It!

PURA D’OR Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner

The no. 1 bestseller in hair tonics on Amazon, this biotin shampoo and conditioner duo is at the forefront of hair thinning therapy. “This shampoo and conditioner is a game-changer,” one shopper declared. “My hair has never felt so good and I have a ton of new growth in just a month or so.”

$40.00 See It!

Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Supplement

The bestsellers just keep on coming! This Nutrafol supplement is the no. 1 bestseller in hair regrowth treatments on Amazon. One shopper dubbed it “bottled hair growth magic,” while another called it a “miracle pill.”

$84.00 See It!

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil

Longer lashes! Bushier brows! Smoother skin! This castor oil also stimulates hair growth to treat brittle hair, dry scalps and dandruff. One reviewer wrote, “Definitely a product that everyone should have who has thin hair. You can use it for your eyelashes, hair, and eyebrows.”

Was $15 On Sale: $10 You Save 33% See It!

