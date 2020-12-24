Visibly Increase Hair Density by Up to 50% With This Growth Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stress can take major emotional and physical tolls on the body, and this year has been one for the books. A common side effect that many grapple with is hair loss. It simply doesn’t matter what your gender is or how old or young you are — hair loss can happen for any number of reasons, and they’re all seriously unpleasant.

External factors like heat damage or color treatment can cause your mane to shed, but sometimes the source comes from within. Feeling stressed out or anxious can lead to hair loss and thinning, and unfortunately, the damage may be hard to reverse. That’s why many seek medical help, but we’ve been alerted to a product that doesn’t require a visit to the doctor. Reviewers swear that they’ve found the perfect solution thanks to this completely vegan hair growth serum from Vegamour!

As mentioned, this serum is comprised of vegan ingredients, so it’s a plant-based formula that’s natural and non-invasive. This is a fantastic option to try for anyone who has a sensitivity to harsh products and needs to elevate their hair and scalp treatments. This formula helps strengthen your roots to leave hair looking thicker and fuller, and potentially grow faster as well!

The reviews on this serum are absolutely glowing. One shopper claims that after two months of consistent use, their hair grew five inches — which is nothing short of a miracle! Others are noticing their bald spots being filled in, and achieving thicker and fuller locks all around. The key to scoring similar results with this serum is patience and persistence. Many reviewers were skeptical when they first started using the serum, but were ultimately thrilled — returning to the site to drop in positive reviews after two months or more of use!

The brand promises that you will see visible results in three months, with even more prominent effects in four months. And if you don’t see any difference in those first 90 days, you can request to return this serum for a full refund. Again, the only way to get the most out of this serum is by using it daily — either in the morning or at night on dry or towel-dried hair. If you can keep up with it, you may see a total transformation in your hair!

