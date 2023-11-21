Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston has the most enviable hair in all of Hollywood. The actress has been our hair idol in three separate decades, spanning back to her leading role on Friends. Her mane has made such an impact, chances are you know someone who copied the signature Rachel bob cut after watching the sitcom.

Aniston launched her own hair product line, Lolavie, a couple of years ago, but what was she using to keep her hair thick, healthy and glossy before her hair care existed?

Her close friend and hairstylist for decades, Chris McMillan, recently revealed to Vogue that she’s been a longtime fan of Kérastase. He regularly runs the Kérastasé Discipline Oleo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil through her hair to tame flyaways and boost shine. While this oil usually gets all of the hype, there’s another product from the brand that shoppers say deserves just as much praise — especially when it comes to restoring hair loss: the Kérastase Densifique Densité Shampoo.

Aside from helping hair grow back stronger and thicker, the Densifique Densité Shampoo provides a gentle, deep clean. Many shampoos can be too harsh on the follicle as they scrub away dirt and debris, which can ultimately lead to breakage. This unique formula prevents that from happening thanks to a mix of hyaluronic acid, peptides and ceramides. These ingredients are often found in gentle skincare products, and when used on hair, they can help to deeply moisturize, enhance shine and strengthen every last strand. And despite all of the rich components, the shampoo still feels lightweight and also manages to increase volume.

Shoppers of all genders with varying causes of hair thinning have experienced remarkable improvement since incorporating this shampoo into their routine. “As happens with most men around their 50s, I’ve started to suffer with a thinning of my hair. What used to be lustrous curls, started to look patchy,” one reviewer explained. “I have to say the results are amazing. My hair now looks like it did 10 years ago before it started thinning.”

New moms also swear by the shampoo to help with postpartum hair loss. “I have always used this after having my babies, and it definitely helped me regain some density and strength,” another purchaser said. “I do not use it every day, more like every other day, but I do notice results. The smell is seriously wonderful, and my hair looks very full and healthy after I use it.” She adds that patience is a virtue because it may take a few weeks of consistent use to notice a significant change — but she insists that “your hair will feel GOOD even before then.”

What are you waiting for? If you want thicker, fuller hair by the new year, we definitely recommending adding the Kérastase Densifique Densité Shampoo to your cart today!

