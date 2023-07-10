Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With Prime Day just hours away, we’re counting down until the sale officially kicks off with some stellar early steals! If you want to get started on your shopping journey, we’ve got you covered. The latest recommendation to pick up in order to leave your skin looking flawless comes from a trusted source: none other than Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV icon has been known to show skin in her legendary social media posts, and once admitted to using this face and body exfoliating tool before releasing a stunning topless snap on her former app back in April 2018. While it may not be the most affordable product on the market, this 30% off deal you can snag ahead of Prime Day is ultra-exciting. Skin like Kim? We’re in!

Get the PMD Personal Microderm Pro on sale for 30% off on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’re talking about the PMD Personal Microderm Pro, a microdermabrasion tool and exfoliator you can actually use anywhere your skin requires a boost. As Kardashian explained, “Microdermabrasion is such a good treatment option for anyone with sun damage, discoloration, acne scars and other blemishes.” She previously used this tool to give herself a spa experience at home, which is a much more affordable option than booking an pricey appointment. It’s particularly useful for the face, but we love that it can target other regions of the body — this is especially useful in the summer months. After all, we’re stripping down into our bikinis and want to have all of the confidence in the world, so using this tool to target problem areas may be an easy way to prep ourselves!

Get the PMD Personal Microderm Pro on sale for 30% off on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Though Kardashian hasn’t spoken about the product recently, she clearly had nothing but rave reviews in the past! “I love doing this type of treatment during the spring and summer, as the sun can be SO damaging to the skin,” she admitted. “This at-home tool deeply exfoliates the top layer of your skin to reveal brighter and smoother skin.”

And at this amazing sale price, you too may have the confidence to strip down and take a fierce photo during your next beach getaway thanks to the skin-enhancing effects of this exfoliating tool! As usual, the entrepreneur knows how to get people talking — and we’re eager to see if this handy device lives up to the hype!

See it: Get the PMD Personal Microderm Pro on sale for 30% off on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from PMD and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!