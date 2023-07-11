Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kardashian-approved! Cellulite is one of the most common signs of aging, but it’s not something most people love having on their skin. Covering it up can be tricky, especially during the summer season. Few products are water-resistant enough to leave your skin feeling the best it can at the beach.

According to Healthline, 85% of women over the age of 21 are likely to have cellulite, however social media influencers and more edit it out of photos — leaving the rest of us feeling imperfect. Luckily for Us, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian opened up about their favorite product to use to enhance their legs.

Get the Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs for prices starting at $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Back in 2011, Kim wrote on her website, “”I’m using Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs spray and it is my lifesaver at the moment. I love this stuff! It really covers up my psoriasis so well!” Meanwhile, her little sister praised the product, once stating it was “FLAWLESS legs-in-a-can, dolls.”

One of the most common places to develop cellulite is on the thighs, and the Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs may help you feel more comfortable and confident in your skin. The leg makeup is water- and transfer-resistant, so it will last all day while remaining in place. Apply the product while getting ready for the morning, and it will be dry within moments. To remove the lotion, simply rub soap on your legs and use a washcloth.

The lotion won’t only make your legs appear to be airbrushed, it will also work as a self-tanner! The non-streaky lotion is enriched with Pamaria Extract, to improve the amount of coverage you have. It covers everything — including veins, freckles and minor scars. The Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs also helps stimulate microcirculation, which will make your legs feel firmer and healthier.

The Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs range is currently available in six different shades — Beige Glow, Deep Glow, Tan Glow, Medium Glow, Light Glow and Fairest Shade — so you’re sure to find the best color to suit your skin tone. The best part about the lotion is that it retails for an affordable $15!

If you need any more convincing, check out these enthusiastic customer reviews:

One shopper wrote, “This lotion is amazing. My legs are very white and show lots of spider veins, bruises, etc. This lotion totally covers them but looks completely natural. I love that it doesn’t dye or tan the skin. If you don’t shower it will stay on for a day and it does not stain even white pants.” A second added, “Woke up the next day still looks like I just applied it. Love it and I will buy it again!” A third gushed, “The results I got from spraying it directly on my legs were beyond expectations. I’m so glad I found this product. I will be back in my favorite shorts and skirts this summer and will no longer hate the popularity of bare legged fashions! To say I would recommend this product to a friend is putting it mildly.”

Tired of cellulite ruining your summer outfits? Try the Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs to cover up any imperfections! It goes on smooth, is water-resistant and gives your legs a fabulous glow. Say goodbye to the days of cellulite, and hello to smooth, tan legs!

