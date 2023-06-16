Jennifer Aniston’s New Favorite Workout Method Is Perfect for Beginners

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: It’s easy to have motivation in the beginning of a fitness journey. Sustaining the energy, of course, is a whole separate challenge — and it quickly dies down when the time comes to put in the work. Naturally, some of Us seek out easier routines to slowly build gym confidence, but these may not be as effective when aiming to reach specific weight loss or physique goals.

If there’s any star who can relate to this struggle, it’s Jennifer Aniston. The self-proclaimed “professional relaxer” says she doesn’t vibe with many traditional regimens, according to a recent interview with Elle. The workout system she’s been using to stay fit comes courtesy of PVOLVE, a popular brand which the iconic A-lister recently partnered with. Best of all, you can buy the complete kit to work out like the Friends alum at home!

See it: Get the PVOLVE Signature Bundle for $200 at Amazon, also available from PVOLVE! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 16, 2023, but are subject to change.



To get started with this specific workout routine, you need the right tools, and this bundle makes it a breeze — providing them all for you in one purchase! With the starter kit, you will receive a fitness mat, the signature P.BALL and P.BAND. To make your at-home gym experience as fruitful as possible, these are the items you’ll need to target muscles for a complete full-body workout.

Aniston calls this system “more sustainable than any other workout that [she has] done,” which instantly perked our ears up. Quite frankly, we don’t want our workout routines to make our lives any more difficult. Anything which can seamlessly blend into our schedules is a plus, and PVOLVE appears to fit the bill. Each movement is designed to be low impact, so it won’t strain any muscle if you have an injury you’re currently dealing with. Not only are these workouts safe, they’re also incredibly effective! This is proof that you don’t need to spend hours at the gym to see results. All it takes are the right routines, and the proper tools, to make your workout experience both easier and more beneficial in the long run. And hey, if it has Aniston’s seal of approval, we’re always on board!

