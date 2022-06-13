17 High-Coverage Bikinis to Perfect Your Swimwear Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s bikini season! But that doesn’t mean you need to wear a skimpy string bikini. If you want to rock a two-piece this summer without a super low-cut or cheeky silhouette, there are many stylish, confidence-boosting options out there!

We love a good one-piece, but when it comes to high-coverage bikinis, we have 17 amazing picks for you from Amazon. Shop below!

17 High-Coverage Bikinis

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This MOOSLOVER bikini has it all: a shirred bandeau top, high-rise bottoms, pretty ruffles and a dainty floral print!

2. We Also Love: Fierce! This ZAFUL bikini has a knotted, leopard print top and solid black bottoms for a color-blocking effect!

3. We Can’t Forget: It’s no surprise that a Cupshe bikini would end up on this list. This botanical set is so cute!

4. Going Strapless: Skip the tan lines and opt for this Aleumdr bandeau bikini instead! The coordinating floral prints are just perfect!

5. Tie-Dye Time: Everyone loves tie-dye, and this Floerns bikini has the bonus of the bottoms being short shorts!

6. Palm Print Party: The ruffled top on this Tempt Me set has a timeless palm tree print that will be amazing for your next tropical vacation!

7. In a Ruche: This ruched Charmo set is all kinds of flattering, and we love how supportive it will also be when you’re diving through waves!

8. Just Right: This Avanova bikini has high-rise bottoms, and the top is right at the sweet spot between a bikini top and a tankini top!

9. Lovely Lace: The lace overlay on this Tempt Me bikini is the perfect way to show just a little skin while still getting extra coverage!

10. Slaying in Sleeves: The ruffled short sleeves on this COCOSHIP bikini are obviously adorable, but there’s also an added bonus of avoiding shoulder sunburn!

11. In a Snap: This snap button-style ZAFUL swim set adds an extra element of fashion to a simple yet flattering bikini!

12. Get It Twisted: The permanent twist on the top of this Blooming Jelly bikini will always have you feeling like a superstar, whether you’re on the beach or by the pool!

13. Pretty in Pom Poms: It doesn’t get much more charming than the pom pom trim on the ruffled top of this Tempt Me bikini!

14. Back in Black: Want something sleek that will never, ever go out of style? This solid black CharmLeaks bikini is easily the way to go!

15. Off the Shoulder: If you adore the look of off-the-shoulder tops and dresses, then this Tempt Me bikini is sure to capture your heart!

16. Stylish Scallops: The scalloped edges on this ZAFUL bikini are all kinds of lovely. Prepare for compliments!

17. Seriously Strappy: The long-line top and strappy details on this Avidlove set are an A+ combo for a chic yet high-coverage bikini, especially with the added high-rise bottoms!

