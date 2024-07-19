Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to drinking during the summer, the heat can be a buzzkill — no pun intended. Whether you’re hanging with the girls or laid back on the beach with the fam, having a nice, effortless mocktail to sip on can make the difference from being sick to actually enjoying a day in the sun. If you want a functional mocktail that allows you to feel the essence of an alcoholic beverage without the alcohol — we have some news for you! We found a set of mocktails that will help you feel cool, calm and collected this summer — and they’re only $16 at The Vitamin Shoppe.

Related: Kin Euphorics CEO Jen Batchelor Details Her Relationship with Co-Founder Bella Hadid Kin Euphorics Girl bosses! Jen Batchelor and Bella Hadid are the power team when it comes to the success of Kin Euphorics, the non-alcoholic, social beverage brand. Batchelor exclusively talked to Us about how Kin came to be, what it’s like working with Hadid and her biggest successes. Hadid’s career consists of long workdays and […]

This Kin Euphorics Drink 4-pack is a light, easy way to stay cool and refreshed. For those hot, muggy summer days, these drinks — which contain 0% alcohol — will help ease your mind and put you in a state of tranquility. What’s more, these sparkling drinks feature notes of lavender vanilla, smoked sea salts and passion flowers to help mellow your mind and keep you calm — and with your hectic schedule, we’re sure you’ll love them! Also, these drinks come in three different varieties and you can get them for $16!

Get the Kin Euphorics Drink 4-pack for $16 at The Vitamin Shoppe!

The best way to enjoy this beverage is over ice or chilled. Further, these drinks have plenty of flavor additives — i.e., cinnamon extract, rosemary extract, clove extra and saffron extract — for a tasty drink you’ll want to keep on hand long after summer.

Although these delicious drinks don’t have reviews, trust Us, you’ll love them! They’re healthy and come packed with botanics, nootropics and botanics to help improve your health, increase mental awareness and memory, manage stress and restore balance. What else could you want from a simple, functional mocktail?

So, if you’re looking for a delicious, non-alcoholic way to enjoy your summer festivities, this four-pack of mocktails by Kin Euphorics can do the trick!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Kin Euphorics Drink 4-pack for $16 at The Vitamin Shoppe!