Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Day after day, it’s the same thing. We wake up feeling groggy and exhausted, and all day long we’re yawning and wishing we could take a five-hour long nap to make up for lost sleep. We have heavy eye bags, our skin and hair are suffering and we can’t muster up the energy to do anything fun.

But then when it’s finally time to go to bed at night…we can’t sleep! We lie there tossing and turning for hours, or we find ourselves waking up every 15 minutes. And so, the cycle continues. We need a little help, but we’d rather not have to try any dangerous sleeping pills!

Get the Kindroot Soothing Snooze Natural Sleep Lozenges for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kindroot is here for you. The brand’s Snooze lozenges are designed to help you sleep throughout the night and wake up feeling properly rested and ready to take on the day. Their first key ingredient is truly a “sleeper hit”: melatonin. Our bodies naturally produce melatonin, but a supplement can really help create the optimal conditions for sleep if you still find yourself struggling. A melatonin supplement is great to consider “if you’re experiencing insomnia, want to overcome jet lag or are a night owl who needs to get to bed earlier and wake up earlier, such as for work or school. (Hopkins Medicine).”

The second key ingredient is ashwagandha, which we typically see in calming supplements and teas. It’s an ayurvedic herb that’s known to help people relax and feel soothed and rejuvenated. The perfect partner for melatonin!

Also contributing to the sleepy time vibes is the lavender vanilla flavor. Each hard lozenge is designed to melt slowly on the tongue too, which may help you truly immerse yourself into the aromatherapeutic experience!

Get the Kindroot Soothing Snooze Natural Sleep Lozenges for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

These lozenges, created by an herbalist and renowned candy scientist, are plant-based and gluten-free, because dietary restrictions shouldn’t keep anyone from a peaceful snooze. They’re all individually wrapped too, so you don’t need to bring the full bag with you when you’re traveling!

To take one of these lozenges, simply pop one into your mouth and let it melt about 30 minutes before bed. You can buy a single bag or a pack of two, and remember, you can always subscribe on Amazon too so you never run out!

Get the Kindroot Soothing Snooze Natural Sleep Lozenges for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? See more game-changing finds from Kindroot here and explore more sleep supplements here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!