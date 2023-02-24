Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While we love getting glammed up every now and then, most days, getting dressed means grabbing a T-shirt and jeans — or maybe leggings instead. It’s comfy, it’s easy, it’s reliable. Do we feel ultra-cute in that outfit? Not necessarily. We feel fine. But we should feel more than “just fine” whenever we get dressed.

Now, we’re not saying to wear a complicated, uncomfortable outfit. We’re not even saying to put any more time into getting dressed than you already do. The steps will be exactly the same — you’ll just be trading out your traditional tee for an upgraded option!

This Kirundo Puff-Sleeve Top is a full 50% off for a limited time with secret code 50TCALJT, and it’s exactly the type of top we were just describing. It’s as easy to put on as a T-shirt, and it’s just as comfy too, but it provides a clearly elevated look. Any clothing that makes us instantly look stylish without any effort is a must in our book.

This blouse is made with a soft, substantial material and has a relaxed fit. It has a crew neckline and a banded hem, but the raglan puff sleeves are easily the stars of the show. The cuffs are nice and stretchy too!

This top is also currently available in four colors. You can stick with the ever-stylish black or go for something neutral like the beige or grey versions. Prefer something more colorful? The orange shade will provide that perfect pop you’ve been waiting for!

As we mentioned, simply slipping this top on with a pair of your favorite wide leg, straight or skinny jeans is a great way to style it, or you can use it to dress up a pair of comfy leggings for a cozy-casual yet fashionable vibe. But the best part, of course, is that you can dress this versatile piece up too! Tuck it into a midi skirt and slip your feet into a pair of heels or go for a mini skirt with socks and loafers. You could also go for pleather pants and boots! Just a few ideas for you.

Remember to use code 50TCALJT at checkout, and remember, if you can’t choose between two colors, this code will let you grab two of this top for the price of one!

