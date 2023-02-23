This Unisex Belt Bag Is a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon — Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The rise of the belt bag has been utterly iconic! It was unexpected, but we hopped on board almost straight away. How could we resist? We’re no longer seeing the same fanny packs of fashion past — there’s been an indisputable stylish transformation. Plus, we can wear these new designs multiple ways now!

One of our favorite ways to wear a belt bag is as a crossbody. It’s convenient and it’s a great way to upgrade a simple outfit in a simple way. Need one you can grab at any point for almost any occasion? We’ve got you. This number one bestseller is a unisex, super versatile find that will have you wanting more than one color!

This Ododos mini belt bag is compact but roomy enough to fit all of your daily essentials plus a few extras. It should be able to fit your phone, wallet, passport, keys and ID, and you can always throw in a lip balm or a protein bar too. There’s a main zip closure, plus a hidden exterior zip pocket in back. Inside, there’s also a mesh slip pocket which is big enough to fit an iPhone 13 Pro Max!

This belt bag has an adjustable strap, so you can extend it all the way to 40 inches or shorten it down to 22 inches. This also means you can carry it different ways. Sling is across your body or simply carry it as a shoulder bag. Of course, there’s always the option to wrap it around your waist as well!

This belt bag actually comes in over 50 variations, including different colors, materials and even a black version with an extended strap. You’ll find plenty of solid shades in a water-resistant nylon fabric, but you’ll also find PU finishes for a leather-like look and feel. You could also go for a puffy quilted finish, or grab one of the patterns like camo, houndstooth or paisley!

Let this bag be your new go-to, whether you’re going on a nature walk, going shopping at the mall, walking the dog or grabbing a coffee. It’s a great gift idea too if any of your friends have a birthday coming up!

