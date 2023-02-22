Take an Extra 20% Off This Timeless Swimsuit With Our Code

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Quick — what’s your preference? Beach or pool? Swim or suntan? Mineral or chemical sunscreen? Surf or boogie board? We all have our own favorite activities and product essentials when it comes to summertime fun. But we do think there’s one thing we can all agree on. We’d rather wear a flattering, affordable one-piece than a swimsuit that makes us feel like we have to cover up!

So, let’s make sure you’re all set for your next beach or pool trip with a swimsuit that lets you handle any activity in style, comfort and confidence. Let’s also save some money while we’re at it, shall we?

Was $35 On Sale: $26 You Save 26% Save with code 202OC7S2

This Prettygarden one-piece bathing suit was already on sale, but you can now save an extra 20% with code 202OC7S2 for a limited time. You’ll enter the code at checkout! But first, we’ll tell you a little bit more about why this swimsuit belongs in your cart. From its stretchy fabric to its scooping U-neckline, this timeless one-piece will appeal to a huge variety of shoppers.

This swimsuit has adjustable spaghetti straps and a low-scooping back, plus a cheeky, high-leg design at the bottom. You get low-cut arm openings as well. This is a great way to wear a one-piece while still showing a little extra skin!

This swimsuit also comes with removable cups, so you can keep them in for extra shaping and coverage or slip them out if you prefer to go without them. Another option you have is the color. There are many lovely hues to choose from, including wine red, bold blue, bright orange, hot pink and more. Of course, there’s also a solid black shade, which we know will always be a hit!

This bathing suit is great for hanging out in or out of the water, and even for walking around the boardwalk or grabbing lunch at the beachside café. Lobster rolls, anyone? Just slip on a sarong or a pair of breezy linen pants and let this swimsuit act as your top. Add on a wide-brim sun hat to both perfect your look and protect your skin.

Possibly the best part about this swimsuit? Its design is simple enough that if you love it, it totally makes sense to grab it in multiple colors — especially while you can grab that extra 20% off!

