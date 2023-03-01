This Ultra-Affordable Dress Is Exactly What You Need for Spring

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When you envision what a classic springtime dress looks like, a certain image immediately comes to mind. We tend to think of florals and frill, but above all else, the frock needs to have a celebratory, carefree quality which can’t always be put into words.

Well, as luck would have it, we saw and felt that exact vibe when we came across this adorable minidress from KIRUNDO! We’re enamored with all of the details — both big and small — which come together in this cute dress. It’s the absolute perfect ensemble for the upcoming season!

Get the KIRUNDO Women’s Square Neck Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress for $31 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change. change.

Wearing florals in the spring certainly isn’t a new concept (or groundbreaking, if you ask a certain character from The Devil Wears Prada), but no one can deny that these prints effortlessly evoke what the season is all about. Everything is blooming again, and bright floral prints are the ideal way to celebrate! The print on this particular dress is dainty and minimal, which we adore. It’s not overwhelming and will suit any sense of style. From far away, this looks more like a polka dot dress than a splashy floral style — which makes it easier to wear in different settings.

Get the KIRUNDO Women’s Square Neck Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress for $31 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change. change.

As far as design details go, this dress has a few which particularly stand out. The first is surely the tiered ruffle skirt, which is super flouncy and looks like it’s made for twirling. We love how the smocked top gives you an hourglass silhouette, and the stretchy elastics in the material make this portion of the dress extra comfy. And finally, the billowy lantern sleeves complete this cute frock! It has all of the features we can’t wait to wear in the sunshine when the weather is finally warm enough. Join Us for a garden party, won’t you?

See it: Get the KIRUNDO Women’s Square Neck Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress for $31 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change. change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from KIRUNDO and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!