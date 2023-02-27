21 Spring Pastel Pieces From Nordstrom You Can Start Wearing Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We honestly can’t believe that springtime is almost here! We can’t help but feel the excitement in the air, and naturally, we’re in the mood to shop for some fresh styles. The pieces we’re specifically searching for can be worn now, even though the official start of spring is still a few weeks away. We want to bring pastels into the fold too!

Spring fashion is all about exuding bright and cheerful energy, and we found a slew of new picks at Nordstrom that can be worn from now well into the summer months. From blazers, to skirts and everything in between, check out which spring styles we’re shopping below!

Dresses

1. This lightweight knit dress from Free People is great because you can style it up or down, plus it’s super comfy to boot — get it for $78!

2. Shoppers say they feel effortlessly glamorous and confident when they slip into this satin corset dress from HOUSE OF CB — get it for $285!

3. Wear this sundress from Steve Madden with jackets and boots now, and then on its own with sandals in the summertime — get it for $89!

4. The tie at the center of this maxi shirtdress from Caslon is flattering for virtually every body type and size — get it for $89!

Activewear and Loungewear

5. Make your workouts feel a bit more fun by picking up a pair of these bright leggings from Beyond Yoga — get them for $97!

6. This cropped crewneck from Sweaty Betty is the ideal top to throw on if you’re going for a low-key vibe — starting at $40!

7. The drop shoulders and oversized fit of this crewneck fleece from Nike make it feel a bit more elevated — get it for $70!

8. These leggings from Alo have a slight sheen which we think is eye-catching and will make you stand out — starting at $70!

Knit Tops and Sweaters

9. As it starts to get warmer, you can ditch your winter jacket and wear a cozy half-zip like this one from Open Edit — get it for $69!

10. You can rock this adorable cropped cardigan from BP. on its own as a top or layered with different tanks, tees or dresses — get it for $45!

11. The flowy design of this Free People long-sleeve top makes it one of the comfiest pieces to cop — get it for $68!

12. We adore wearing ribbed knits year-round, and it doesn’t get much better than this cardigan from Halogen — get it for $89!

13. The off-the-shoulder style of this Treasure & Bond sweater adds some elegance to this casual top — get it for $59!

14. Another chic cardigan that’s one of our top sweater picks is this version from Vero Moda — get it for $49!

Jackets and Blazers

15. Shackets are an outerwear staple for the start of spring, and we’re particularly in love with this style from Billabong — starting at $40!

16. The pale pink and blue versions of this boyfriend blazer from Nordstrom are seriously too dreamy — get it for $129!

17. The unique curved shape of this blazer from Open Edit enhances an hourglass silhouette; it’s stunning — get it for $79!

Skirts and Pants

18. These pants from Sanctuary are part jogger and part cargo, which combine to create the ultimate casual bottoms — get them from $99!

19. Reviewers say these knit trousers from Liverpool Los Angeles are some of the comfiest pants they own — get them for $98!

20. This maxi skirt from O’Neill has a slight high-low hem which allows it to move beautifully — get it for $50!

21. Satin midi skirts are definitely a staple for Us, and this version from ASOS is made from comfortable stretchy material — get it for $42!

