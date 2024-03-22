Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you find yourself dealing with thinning locks, you’ve probably tried everything there is you know of to regain some growth. For some, that might mean using hair regrowth serum. For others, there might be a small amount of thinning that can definitely be addressed with the right shampoo and other hair products. One such shampoo is on sale right now at Amazon during the Big Spring Sale, and it’s well-loved among reviewers, who call it a “must-have” for thinning hair.

Klorane Strengthening Shampoo is just $19 right now, which is marked down from its normal price of $24. It contains quinine and edelweiss, ingredients that help support thin hair to thicken it, make it stronger, and help cut down on hair fall and reactional or hereditary hair thinning. This vegan formula is your go-to option to help revitalize your hair in a quick and easy way.

This sulfate-free shampoo uses the bark of the red cinchona tree, which is rich in quinine, and edelweiss that’s farmed to support the hair growth cycle. All you have to do is wash your hair as usual and see less hair fall with hair strengthened right at the root. The result is denser, thicker-looking hair. It’s a clean product with all plant-based ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, too.

Get the Klorane Strengthening Shampoo at Amazon for $19! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for a shampoo that can help you lessen hair fall, give you stronger hair in general, and remove some of the frustrating issues you have with thinner hair, this product is definitely one that you should try – especially since it’s on sale right now as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. But if you’re going to get it, be sure and act fast. This sale won’t be going on forever.

