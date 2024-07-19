Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Deep Sigh! The journey toward finding the perfect bra has so many highs and lows. If you’re anything like Us you’re all too familiar with straps digging into your sides and shoulders. Not to mention the pain when a pesky underwire unexpectedly peeks through and pokes you. There’s no denying the peaks and valleys, however, the joy of finding one that checks off all the boxes is unmatched. Not only can you wear a comfy bra underneath your clothes, but you can wear it as the main attraction of an ensemble.

Don’t believe Us. Take Kourtney Kardashian, for instance. The Lemme founder posed with her hubby Travis Barker on the red carpet at this year’s Emmy Awards in a fitted blazer with a lacey Skarlett Blue Minx Lace Balconette Bra. Kardashian’s red-hot style is just one of the many reasons we’ve been excited to wear bras as shirts this summer. Even better? The exact bra the reality star wore is marked down during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

This black lacey number has a lacey frame with tulle adornments for a dreamy look, making it a no-brainer to Us. Not only does it look good, but it’s super supportive too. Darted underwire and dig-free two-ply back design combine for an ultra-comfy fit. Plus it comes in three shades (black sand, blue orchd and romance) that are neutral so they won’t peek through when you’re wearing it underneath light-colored clothing.

Best of all? The Kardashian-approved bra is on sale starting at just $40! Does it get any better than stocking up on a high-quality bra without breaking the bank? We don’t think so! If you want to spruce up your intimates collection or you’re on the hunt for a sleek bra to wear as a shirt, this lacey still fits the bill.

