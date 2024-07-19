Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The only thing better than finding office-friendly pieces that feel just like loungewear? Finding them when they’re on sale! Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is underway and we were able to find 17 stylish office pieces that secretly moonlight as loungewear — and they start at just $27.

Whether you could use a new pair of luxe leather leggings for a date night outfit or a knit dress that basically feels like your favorite pajamas, we found both of those and more all on sale for the event. They work for everything from important presentation days to casual Fridays, and each is made with a cozy fabric that basically makes it feel like you’re not at work. Our only warning: These will be nap-worthy, so don’t forget your morning coffee!

1. Luxe Leggings: Though these Spanx leggings are made of a faux-leather fabric, the inside will still be smooth against the skin — was $98, now $65!

2. Better-Feeling Blazer: Expertly crafted, this Spanx blazer has a sophisticated, structured design but is made of soft and stretchy knit fabric — was $228, now $150!

3. All-Day Dress: Make this Spanx style the dress you’ll actually want to keep on all day, made with a lightweight spacer-knit fabric, crew neckline and midi length — was $138, now $95!

4. Here for the High Rise: Helping to slim out the waist, these extra high-rise trousers are soft and stretchy too — was $88, now $59!

5. Pajama-Like Perfection: You won’t be able to tell the difference between this rib-knit short-sleeve top and your favorite pajama top, except this one is more stylish — was $79, now $55!

6. Next-Level Knit: Not only is this midi dress made of a next-level knit, it’s also next-level chic, with a body-skimming design, collared neck and flared hem — was $138, now $85!

7. Polished Pinstripes: Adding these pinstripe pants to your outfit will give it an extra polished look — was $85, now $54!

8. A Closet Staple: Everyone needs a basic long-sleeve top like this one from Halogen for pairing with everything from skirts to trousers — was $39, now $27!

9. Softest Skirt: Basically like a blanket, this soft midi skirt is made of a stretchy, sweater-style fabric blend — was $99, now $69!

10. Cozy, Cozy, Cozy: Not only is this billowed-sleeve top from Caslon made of a soft and stretchy fabric blend, it also has a relaxed-fitting design — was $50, now $33!

11. Coziest of Cardigans: Great for cozying up in a cool office with is this Madewell cardigan, made of a Merino wool and cotton fabric blend — was $98, now $64!

12. Show the Shoulders! Though this off-the-shoulder top shows the shoulders, it’ll still align with the office dress code and look incredibly chic — was $70, now $46!

13. Sleek Sweater: Prep for cooler months with this lightweight sweater that’s also made with a fashionable twist-front V-neck design — was $128, now $85!

14. We Love a Wide Leg: You can never go wrong at the office with a pair of wide-leg trousers, and this style is just the ticket for endless office ‘fits — was $70, now $46!

15. Pretty Puff Sleeve: Put a spin on your classic crew necks with this puff-sleeve style that comes in four colors — was $59, now $40!

16. Pretty Preppy: Perfect preppy style with this collared sweater dress from Halogen that has an eye-catching contrast hem design — was $119, now $83!

17. Easy Elegance: Pop this satin, single-pleat tank top on for an easily elegant office outfit — was $69, now $48!