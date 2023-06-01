Kristin Chenoweth Relies on This Skincare Oil to Keep Wrinkles at Bay

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a theatre kid, I’ve been following Kristin Chenoweth’s career for decades. Even before her star turn as the original Glinda in Wicked alongside Idina Menzel as Elphaba, she won a Tony for her role as Sally in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She’s a musical theatre icon! That was over 20 years ago, and she still looks as fresh-faced as she did when she made her Broadway debut. Clearly Chenoweth has discovered the Fountain of Youth (either that, or she really is Glinda the Good Witch!), and we want in.

Luckily, we don’t need to click our heels together three times and go all the way to Oz for an answer! The Pushing Daisies alum revealed the products she can’t live without to New York Magazine‘s The Strategist, and you better believe we took notes — especially when she shared her anti-aging secret weapon!

“I think a lot of makeup companies don’t want us to know about Bio-Oil, because it works. It really helps in the wrinkle department,” she said. “I use this for wrinkles on my face, specifically where I’m not happy, and on the dry skin all over my body, like my elbows, knees and ankles. Sometimes I mix it with my body lotion, but it doesn’t make you feel oily. They have a new product out, a body lotion that has the oil in it. I just got it and I freaking love it. It’s like everything I’ve ever dreamed of, I’m not kidding.”

If I can look half as good as Chenoweth at 54 with this skincare oil, then sign me up! Shop this bestselling multi-use serum from Amazon, on sale now.

The award-winning Bio-Oil Skincare Oil doesn’t just target wrinkles and fine lines — it also improves the appearance of scars and stretch marks! Formulated with vitamin E, chamomile and lavender oils, this soothing serum calms and cleanses damaged skin with anti-inflammatory protection.

Don’t let the name fool you! This non-greasy body oil delivers hydration without clogging your pores. Other benefits? This top-rated serum softens skin, evens skin tone, heals acne scars and hydrates split ends and cuticles. It’s a one-stop shop for all your skincare needs!

“This oil is INCREDIBLE!” one shopper gushed. “I kid you not, 20 mins after I put it on, my stretch marks are basically invisible… 100% recommend!”

If you’ve been searching for smooth, supple skin, this Bio-Oil serum will be your new best friend.

