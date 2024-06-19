Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Carrie Bradshaw may have pranced around in Manolo Blahniks throughout the early 2000s, but she’s officially traded in the stilettos for much comfier Dr. Scholl’s footwear. In fact, Carrie has even gotten Charlotte on the Dr. Scholl’s train too! Both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis have been spotted wearing multiple sandal styles from the brand while filming And Just Like That… in New York City — and they’re actually super stylish!

Sandals often get a bad rap for not being supportive. Dr. Scholl’s challenges that sentiment by creating silhouettes designed to keep your arches comfortable through the warm summer months. Just take the Original Vibe Sandal, for example. The slightly elevated design is padded with a cushiony molded footbed made from recycled plastic and faux leather. This ergonomic design ensures that your feet remain at the perfect angle to prevent aches and pains . . . though you’d never guess it by just looking at the shoe.

Get the Dr. Scholl's Original Vibe Sandal for $150 at Amazon!

The sturdy wooden clog midsole will have people commenting on the trendy footwear, and no one will know that these are actually supporting your feet — unless you tell them! You’ll even be able to hail down a taxi just like Davis wearing these bad boys. The spicy red hue that the actress wore is close to selling out, but the metallic gold leather will look just as striking for summer soirees!

Get the Dr. Scholl's Nice Iconic Flat Sandal for $58 (originally $80) on Amazon!

Davis was also seen wearing the Think Iconic Sandal. While this style is currently sold out, the Nice Iconic Flat Sandal is super similar. This traditional slide also offers Dr. Scholl’s signature comfort and support in a flat slide. (PSA: Slides are the most notoriously unsupportive sandals, so the fact that these keep feet comfortable is a near miracle!) Once you slip into the sandals, be prepared for them to become your all-time favorite shoe. Don’t take my word (or even Davis’) for it, though. Listen to one of the dozens of Amazon shoppers who don’t want to live without these.

“I currently have these sandals in tan, white, orange, leopard and black – yes obsessed. I just ordered red,” one reviewer writes. “They are so easy to wear, well made and stylish. You need these! I have a medium width foot, hides the bunions and size 7 – true to size.”

Ready to strut around in style and comfort? Take a note from the stars of And Just Like That… and make these Dr. Scholl’s picks staples in your summer wardrobe.