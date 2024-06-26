Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dinner table situational questions are some of the most fun to ask because they spark conversation and really help you get to know people better. One of my favorites to ask is, “What are the top three things you’d absolutely need to take on a desert island?” because it’s always interesting to hear the answers people come up with. We weren’t sitting around the dinner table, but when given the chance, I had product-recommendation queen, Kyle Richards, give Us her top three desert island must-have products. And just a hint: They’re not all what you’d expect!

In an interview with Us, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went into detail on what exactly she’d absolutely need, heaven forbid she’d ever be stranded on a desert island somewhere. A hint of glam might not be everyone’s go-to in that situation, but for her it’s simply a must. A lot of people might also pass up the boost of energy for something like a tarp to make a shelter — but Richards needs her coffee before she could get anything like that started — and we really can’t blame her. The one thing, however, I think we can all agree with Richards on for that set of circumstances is needing some high-powered sun protection that has a hint of tint. Keep on scrolling to see what her must-haves are and why they’re her top picks to take with her to a deserted island.

Related: RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Shares Her Top Picks on Travel Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (Exclusive) By now, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards has become a seasoned veteran in the world of reality television. Two other things she’s become a full blown expert in? The worlds of travel and product recommendations, which is a major score for Us because she’s letting us in on all of her top […]

Buxom Full-On Plumping Gloss

Since she can’t have full glam on while stranded on an island, she decided she’d at least need a touch of it with the lip gloss she’s “obsessed” with, the Buxom Full-On Plumping Gloss. “This is embarrassing, but lip gloss,” she said. “Because I always have to have something on my lips.” She’s been using it for over 15 years now, and at this point, it’s in nearly “every single drawer” of her house. She said Buxom has “by far the best texture” and “the most beautiful color.” It’s just something she definitely “could not live without.”

Related: Kyle Richards Uses This ‘Game-Changing’ $8 Wax Stick to Banish Flyaways Have you ever perfected a sleek ponytail or bun only for pesky flyaways to appear out of thin air? Perhaps you’ve wanted to lay down your edges or get creative with whimsical baby hairs? Many of Us know all about the frustration from fuzzy strands stick out when a style calls for neat and slicked-down […]

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

If there’s no outlet on a desert island, Richards would be the first one to make one so she could use the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker. “Is there any outlet for my coffee?” Richards asked. “Because I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have coffee.” Richards said it’s “tiny” enough to throw in a suitcase for travel, so it’ll be easy to bring along. With it, you can brew any size cup between 6 and 12 ounces in just minutes with the Keurig K-Cup pods.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Deep Tint Face Sunscreen

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

When they rescue her, Richards still wants to be “looking okay,” which is why she’s bringing along the sunscreen she would “never be without,” the EltaMD SPF 40 Tinted Face Sunscreen. Crucial for being out in the heat all day, it has a mineral-based, SPF 40 formula with zinc oxide, which gives your skin the ultimate protection from the sun. It also has a tint to it, which helps to hide imperfections and give your face a flawless complexion. The formula is lightweight, leaves no white cast and is non-greasy, which is great for everyday use — but would also be especially great if you were on an island somewhere. A shopper favorite, the sunscreen is even on sale right now for 24% off.

Related: This Kyle Richards-Approved ‘Shine Enhancing’ Brush Is Only $7 at Amazon Achieving smooth and shiny hair takes a team of tools and products, and it starts with a good brush. If you have multiple hair brushes that tackle tangles and others for smoothing hair, consider replacing them with one that does it all. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who has stunning hair, recommends […]