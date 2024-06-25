Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards has become a seasoned veteran in the world of reality television. Two other things she’s become a full blown expert in? The worlds of travel and product recommendations, which is a major score for Us because she’s letting us in on all of her top sale picks ahead of the soon-to-come Amazon Prime Day.

In an exclusive interview with Us, the mom of four revealed her top sale recommendations that you need to shop if you’ve got any traveling on the agenda for this year. Of course, her picks are great buys for any time of the year. But you might as well shop them at the time of the year Prime Day comes, set for July 16-17, since you can score them at major discounts. Her picks will be especially great for those who want to learn from her expertise in packing light.

“I’ve gotten really good about narrowing down what I’m going to bring,” the Halloween Ends actress said. “Because I used to bring so much and every time I’d be like, ‘I use so little, why would I have to bring all of this stuff?’ And I take a lot of pride in packing as little as possible. Because I’m so worried about losing my luggage, I really do try to be smart about it.”

Her top product selections include things you’d suspect are essentials for traveling like the Iniu Portable Charger and the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker. But her list also includes things you might not guess could be a necessity, such as the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker and the Agm Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner. Want to find out why? Keep scrolling to get her take on why you’ll find each of these items in her suitcase and Amazon cart.

Iniu Portable Charger

One way to “kill a vibe right away” when you travel is to “lose your access to reach people and take a picture,” Richards said. This is why the Iniu Portable Charger is “so essential no one can live without it.” It is two times faster than the average charger, able to get your phone from 0% to 60% in as little as 30 minutes. It’s also small enough to easily slip into your pocket or a purse and works on all kinds of devices ranging from AirPods to iPads.

Tribit XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker

One thing Richards could “never live without” while traveling is the Tribit XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It has 20 hours of playing time at a full charge, is waterproof, has a removable strap and can even put on a music-synced LED light show. She uses it both for listening to music while she’s getting ready and to get her “in the mood” while filming, but also on family trips with her daughters. “We did a mom-daughter trip and we took it down to the beach with us every day,” Richards said. “So that would definitely be at the top of my list to set the mood for sure.”

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

One of Richards’ pet peeves while traveling is when hotel room service isn’t offered until late in the morning (she’s an early riser), or when they’re at a rental house and there’s no access to coffee at all. That and her very particular coffee order are the reasons why you’d find the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker in her suitcase. You might be wondering how you could fit something like that into your bag, but Richards assures, “It’s just easy, it’s tiny, throw it in.” “Hey are you kidding me?” she said. “The amount of things I pack when I’m traveling, that’s nothing.”

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

If you’re vacationing by the ocean, know you’re doing your part to help save it and keep it clean with the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle. Because you’re able to make your own sparkling water, you can skip buying the plastic bottles and cans — keeping them out of oceans and landfills. This bundle includes the simple-to-use sparkling water maker, two Co2 cylinders, three reusable carbonating bottles and two kinds of Bubly Drops flavors.

Agm Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner

Don’t get caught on vacation with dirty jewelry. Instead, clean each piece in the comfort of your home with the Richards-approved Agm Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner. Knowing the amount of jewelry Richards no doubt has in her collection, it’s saying a lot that she trusts this cleaner to do the job right. It uses all-around 360 degree cleaning technology to make sure it removes every stain in every crack or crevice your pieces may have. It has five different cleaning cycles and a removable basket, and it cleans everything from watches to rings.

