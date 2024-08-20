Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A Los Angeles-native, Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about how to create cute beach day outfits — and now she’s sharing her recommendations with Us!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared all of her beach day essentials in a recent Amazon livestream. While she shared tons of products we’ll be adding to our carts, like these $10 flower hair clips, our favorite was the Euro-style dress she said is “so adorable.” Much of her wardrobe is designer, so it was refreshing to see a dress that she loves is on Amazon for just $31.

“This is such a cute dress,” she said. “I love it. I love this brand. I love all the colors.”

Get the Abingoo Graffiti Printed Maxi Dress for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Kyle Richards Said She ‘Lives’ in These ‘Soft’ $23 Slippers Kyle Richards is showing Us exactly what slippers a real housewife actually wears around the house! A departure from her usual designer ‘fits, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the slippers she “lives” in are actually just $23 on Amazon. The mom of four shared in an Amazon Livestream that she loves the Donpapa […]

The Abingoo Graffiti Printed Maxi Dress is a fun and colorful maxi dress to wear to the beach and beyond. It features a bold, graphic print, reminiscent of something you’d see on a European coast. It features spaghetti straps, a flowy skirt, a high waistline and a zipper at the side. It comes in sizes S to XL and several other beautiful prints as well.

The look can be dressed up with statement jewelry, heels and even a cute shawl for things like cocktail parties, beach weddings and even a date night. But it can also be dressed down and used as a beach cover up, paired with sandals, a tote and a complimenting swimsuit.

Related: Kyle Richards Wore a White 2-Piece Suit — Get the Look for Less Kyle Richards always shows out when she steps out of her house. No matter the occasion, her iconic style turns heads, and we’re here for it. Most recently, she demonstrated how to wear a two-piece suit and make it fashionable. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star attended Sutton Stracke‘s fashion show on Monday, […]

Think this dress could be a beach day essential for you too? Find this Richards-approved dress for just $31 on Amazon.

See it: Get the Abingoo Graffiti Printed Maxi Dress for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Abingoo here and more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Kyle Richards Used to 'Always' Steal This Face Spray From Kathy Hilton Let’s get one thing straight: The weather so far this summer has been very, very hot. One way to keep your skin from looking and feeling dry is to invest in a moisturizing face spray! Kyle Richards, known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is known for her chic fashion sense and […]