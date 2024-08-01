Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Kyle Richards is showing Us exactly what slippers a real housewife actually wears around the house! A departure from her usual designer ‘fits, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the slippers she “lives” in are actually just $23 on Amazon.
The mom of four shared in an Amazon Livestream that she loves the Donpapa Plush Memory Foam Slippers because they’re “so soft” and “so cute.” The livestream was about Mother’s Day gifts, which is a great reminder that the slippers are not only a great gift to yourself but also for the loved ones in your life.
“These are the kind of things that we always need, always want and always need to be replaced,” she said.
Get the Donpapa Plush Memory Foam Slippers (Originally $25) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2024, but are subject to change.
With their memory foam padding and soft sherpa lining, we can see why Richards wouldn’t want to take these slippers off. They have a cute and cozy style too, constructed with microsuede on top, coming in several beautiful muted tones like brown, light blue and light pink. Made to last, they also have a durable rubber sole that has a no-slip design.
Richards joins a massive list of shoppers who love the slippers as well, now with over 19,900 five-star ratings from reviewers.
One of those shoppers said that the memory foam insole makes it feel like you’re “walking on clouds.”
“It molds to the shape of your foot, providing personalized support and cushioning with every step,” they said.
Another shopper called them an “alternative” for a more expensive brand saying that they “look and feel way more expensive than they are.”
“I loved them so much I ordered them for my friends to love too,” they said.
Treat your feet to the luxurious comfort they deserve just like Richards did with these slippers that are now on sale with a 10% coupon on Amazon.
See it: Get the Donpapa Plush Memory Foam Slippers (Originally $25) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2024, but are subject to change.
Looking for something else? Explore more from Donpapa here and more slippers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!