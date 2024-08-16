Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If anyone knows designer style, it’s Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a closet filled with it, so when she said this Amazon swimsuit is “literally like a Chanel bikini,” our eyes, ears and wallets opened.

The mom of four revealed in a recent Amazon livestream that one of her favorite beach day swimsuits is the Oyoangle Two-Piece Rose Bikini. Bringing a chic and elevated look to your swim outfit, it’s made with a classic black and white design, rose flower appliqué on both the top and bottom and a trendy design. It’s essentially designer on a budget, coming in at just $37 for both pieces on Amazon.

Get the Oyoangle Two-Piece Rose Bikini for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Kyle Richards Said She ‘Lives’ in These ‘Soft’ $23 Slippers Kyle Richards is showing Us exactly what slippers a real housewife actually wears around the house! A departure from her usual designer ‘fits, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the slippers she “lives” in are actually just $23 on Amazon. The mom of four shared in an Amazon Livestream that she loves the Donpapa […]

Great for laying out, pool parties and vacations, this swimsuit is made of a soft and stretchy polyamide and elastane fabric. The bottoms are black, high cut and feature a flower detail on one side. The top has spaghetti straps, a tie back, a flower detail in the center and has removable padding, in case they aren’t your thing or you need to wash them. It’s also easy to care for, able to be machine washed.

For vacations, wear the swimsuit with some cover up pants, and a cover up cardigan while walking your way to the beach. To really dress it up and make it look extra expensive, add some statement gold or silver jewelry like some earrings or a necklace. You’ll also need a matching tote and woven hat to really create a designer-style full look.

Related: Kyle Richards Wore a White 2-Piece Suit — Get the Look for Less Kyle Richards always shows out when she steps out of her house. No matter the occasion, her iconic style turns heads, and we’re here for it. Most recently, she demonstrated how to wear a two-piece suit and make it fashionable. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star attended Sutton Stracke‘s fashion show on Monday, […]

This chic swimsuit is proof that finding a designer-looking style doesn’t have to burn a hole in your wallet. Both pieces of this Kyle Richards-approved style can be shopped for under-$40 on Amazon.

See it: Get the Oyoangle Two-Piece Rose Bikini for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Oyoangle here and more swimsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Kyle Richards Used to 'Always' Steal This Face Spray From Kathy Hilton Let’s get one thing straight: The weather so far this summer has been very, very hot. One way to keep your skin from looking and feeling dry is to invest in a moisturizing face spray! Kyle Richards, known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is known for her chic fashion sense and […]