Kylie Jenner has got momming down to a science. She may be just 27 years old, but the mom of two has picked up a few genius beauty tricks courtesy of her two kids. She gave her followers an inside look at one of the most surprising mom beauty hacks while getting ready for Paris Fashion Week. In an Instagram Reel, she revealed that instead of using lip balm to keep her pout smooth and soft, she relies on nipple cream. More specifically, Lansinoh Lanolin Nipple Cream.

“Nipple cream for your lips is the best secret,” Jenner says in the clip. I’ll admit that her statement left me a bit skeptical, but after researching what’s actually in the Lansinoh Lanolin Nipple Cream, it makes total sense. This cream is made of 100% lanolin, which is derived from sheep’s wool and known for its moisturizing capabilities. Fun fact: You’ll find lanolin in many lip balms, so it makes sense that Jenner uses the nipple cream in multiple ways.

Get the Lansinoh Lanolin Nipple Cream for $7 (originally $11) at Amazon!

If you’re a busy mom, you understand the importance of finding multi-tasking products — not only does it make life so much easier, but it also cuts down on space so you have one less thing to tote around. Nipple cream, in general, is a necessity in your diaper bag since breastfeeding can leave you sore and dry. Lanisoh’s formula repairs, protects and offers some relief so you can continue living your life and enjoy time spent with your baby. It’s simply a bonus that you can smooth some of it on your lips to keep them feeling hydrated.

Jenner’s revelation is apparently a well-known secret for moms. Plenty of Amazon shoppers have been using this nipple cream as a lip balm — even those who don’t have children! Some customers have also discovered extra perks: “This has been great as a mom with a newborn,” one reviewer writes. “I struggled with cracked/bleeding nipples at the start of my breastfeeding journey and this was heaven sent. I use it on my nipples, on my lips and it’s also great to use on babies bottom to help prevent diaper rashes! I will honestly keep using this for my lips even after my little one stops breastfeeding!”

I might just need to get in on this affordable secret for myself — and I’m very far off from having kids. With winter quickly approaching, everyone could benefit from this nipple cream, since dry, cracked lips are common during the colder months. Don’t knock it till you try it!

