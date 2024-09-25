Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you enjoy the intense color payoff of lipstick but aren’t fond of the dry feeling you’re left with afterward, don’t denounce all lip products completely! Trust Us — while tons of formulas promise to keep your pout hydrated all day, only a handful will actually deliver. That is why you should consider using a balm instead. Similar to lipstick, balm provides excellent coverage and pigmented color but offers the extra perk of hydration. We recently discovered our new favorite, which just dropped on Amazon!

Related: 10 Best Lip Balms for Dry, Cracked Summer Lips Keeping your lips hydrated is an afterthought during the summer. But if you’re not making sure your pout stays moisturized in the heat and sun, it can lead to dry, cracked and burned lips. Add in windburn, and you’ve got painful and irritated lips. That’s why stocking up on lip balms that help beat dry […]

The Lancôme Lip Idôle Hydrating Lip Balm glides onto your lips to provide instant shine and moisture. It’s crafted with 12% squalane, shea butter, jojoba oil and ceramides, which delivers a buildable, non-sticky finish. According to the brand, the lip balm also “improves the look of vertical lip lines and lip smoothness after seven days.” Altogether, there are 14 colorways for shoppers to choose from, so whether you’re searching for something subtle or prefer a slightly darker shade, you’ll find it in this mix.

Get the Lancôme Lip Idôle Hydrating Lip Balm for $32 at Amazon!



“This has easily become my favorite lipstick,” one happy customer said. “I find myself reaching for it frequently! This color is truly the perfect warm pinkish nude, very Pillow Talk-esque. [Unlike] the matte Pillow Talk, this has a glossy look and a moisturizing feel. It makes my lips look healthy and flirty. There’s not really a better way to describe it! A bonus is that it’s quite long-lasting, especially given the fact that it’s not marketed as a long-wear lipstick.”

“I’m not usually a lipstick fan; I prefer gloss or stain,” another person wrote. “I really like this, though! It doesn’t dry my lips out, it doesn’t feel thick or sticky, and the color looks amazing. I do have to reapply after eating, but that’s expected with anything that’s not a stain.”

Related: 9 Celeb-Approved Lip Products for the Perfect Pout Pucker up! If you want to smile like the stars, you simply need to shop their favorite lip products. From glosses to balms, these beauty essentials will keep your pout plump and pillowy. Keep scrolling to score these celeb-approved lip staples! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Mike Coppola/Getty Images This cult-favorite lip mask is a celebrity […]

“The tube is unique, but it basically twists up to a slanted tip,” a final reviewer said. “The balm is incredibly buttery and soft. It immediately makes my lips feel so much better and so softer. The color suits my lip color well and gives my lips a pop. Like all lip balms like this, it doesn’t last a long time on my lips, but the hydration that it gives does stay behind. It’s like a hybrid deep hydrating lip balm and lipstick in one.”

Now that Lancôme’s hydrating lip balm is on Amazon, you’ll want to stock up on multiple shades. Since the secret is out, there’s no telling how long these balms will be in stock.

Get the Lancôme Lip Idôle Hydrating Lip Balm for $32 at Amazon!



Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us