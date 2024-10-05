Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The changing of the seasons can wreak havoc on your skin — I know this better than anyone. One minute, my complexion is smooth, plump and dewy, but as soon as the temperatures drop and the air gets drier, my skin does a complete 180 and becomes dry, dehydrated and inflamed. It feels like a curse! However, plenty of Amazon shoppers are in the same boat, and thousands (60,000 to be exact) say the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer is the only thing that wards off these seasonal skin scaries.

Related: Olay’s Plumping Moisturizer Discounted on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day If your current moisturizer isn’t getting the job done, it’s time to replace it with something more effective. Your face lotion should keep your skin soothed and hydrated all day long, regardless of the season. One formula that shoppers can’t get enough of is from Olay, a tried and true brand that has been around […]

This moisturizer has garnered a large fanbase due to its balancing abilities. It’s lightweight yet nourishing, suitable for all skin types (even sensitive!) and inexpensive while still feeling luxe. La Roche-Posay really made it a priority to create an all-encompassing moisturizer that maintains the health of skin despite annoying changes like the shifting of seasons — and it exceeded expectations on all fronts.

Get the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer for $19 (originally $24) on Amazon!

The formula keeps skin balanced and happy thanks to a soothing mix of ceramides, glycerin and niacinamide, three incredibly gentle hydrators that pump moisture into the skin. Their effectiveness is then enhanced with La Roche-Posay’s signature thermal water, which is sourced in France and packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Smoothing a small dollop across your face enforces your skin’s moisture barrier and keeps your complexion well-hydrated for 48 hours.

With such long-lasting results (48 hours of hydration is wild!) you’d expect the texture of the cream to be thick and heavy, but that couldn’t be further from reality. This moisturizer feels like a cross between a gel and a cream, and seamlessly melts into your complexion with minimal effort. This quality makes it comfortable for all skin types, including oily, dry and, yes, even extra-sensitive.

Related: This $14 Collagen Moisturizer Reminds Us of La Mer There’s a reason chemical peels, Botox treatments, retinol serums and brands like La Mer are so popular! When it comes to anti-aging skincare remedies, people are willing to pay a lot — like, thousands of dollars in some cases. If you don’t have thousands to drop on a face cream (or a facelift) but still […]

In fact, this cream is so gentle that shoppers say that it’s perfect for dealing with eczema and other inflammatory skin issues. “My teenager uses this daily after using the matching face wash,” one reviewer explains. “This has helped her skin maintain a healthy balance of moisture. Her skin is combination, but can get very dry with seasonal changes and she battles eczema. Her skin issues seem to be a thing of the past since she started using this.”

Sometimes simple is better — and that’s definitely the philosophy behind the Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer. This may just be your best line of defense for fending off the dreaded seasonal skin changes. You won’t know for sure unless you add to cart!

Get the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer for $19 (originally $24) on Amazon!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us