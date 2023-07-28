Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Aging is a universal experience. The days go by, the years stack up — and eventually, we grow older. It’s a fact of life — and quite a beautiful privilege! However, dealing with the signs of aging isn’t exactly a thrill, and no one likes looking in the mirror and noticing more crow’s feet or smile lines than they did before. But what to do? It can be hard narrowing down an anti-aging skincare regimen from the multitude of options, and not everyone has the ability (or desire) to get Botox or other cosmetic treatments.

Well, if you’d like to splurge on one anti-aging skincare product that’ll be easy to incorporate into your routine and will make every drop count, we’ve found the perfect solution for you from the skincare legends over at Lancôme.

Meet your new anti-aging BFF: the Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream. Now, yes, it is on the pricier side at $160 for a jar — but hoo-wee, what a jar it is. Each container of Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream is packed with Lancôme’s rich and comforting night moisturizer, which is formulated with the skincare savior Hyaluronic Acid to support hydration, lift and firm skin. The brand boasts that after just a single application, skin is 34% more hydrated and 15% firmer— and in only two weeks of use, wrinkles will be visibly reduced. That’s a pretty sweet benefit return on something that requires no more strenuous effort than massaging the cream onto skin!

Here’s how it works: Ideally, the Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream is used as a daily nighttime skincare treatment, applied after thoroughly cleansing skin. Then, you can apply the cream solo as a moisturizer, or layer on top of any other members of your skincare routine. And… that’s it! Get some beauty rest, and while you dream sweet dreams of tropical islands and Italian wine-and-cheese tours (just me?), this night cream will be working its magic to hydrate, moisturize and turn back the hands of time. Pro tip: Apply some to your neck and décolletage as well as your face to make sure your anti-aging offensive is fully complete.

Reviewers adore the Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream, giving it an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Many note that skin seems to completely transform and become “more youthful” after just days of use. “This Lancôme product has kept my wrinkles at bay for years,” shared one devoted fan. Another wrote, “I have been using Lancôme products for over 45 years and always have great results and they don’t test on animals. Non scented also which is great for your skin. The night cream makes your skin soft and supple and smooth and youthful.”

So, what are you waiting for? As we said before — time stops for no one. So snap up the night cream that fans say is a “must have” for any comprehensive anti-aging regimen!

