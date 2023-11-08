Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Single and ready to…shop! Singles’ Day may fall on November 11, but brands like Lancôme have already begun their sales to help you celebrate yourself. The holiday, which celebrates self-love, originated in China in the ‘90s, but it’s recently become a global phenomenon. It’s also one of the biggest shopping events of the year!
For Singles’ Day 2023, Lancôme is having a sitewide buy more, save more sale on all things beauty:
- Take 20% off purchases $75+
- Take 25% off purchases $125+
- Take 30% off purchases $175+
All totals are before taxes and shipping, and a few exclusions apply. This sale lasts through Singles’ Day, so what do you say? Ready to treat yourself? See our can’t-miss picks below to help fill up your cart!
Absolue Soft Cream Moisturizer
This bestselling face cream is golden and glowing on the outside, pretty and pink on the inside and an absolutely luxurious skincare experience overall. With ingredients like grand rose extracts and shea butter, this formula is like your own personal Fountain of Youth in moisturizer form!
Hypnôse Drama Mascara
Need something with a smaller price tag to help you reach one of the savings minimums? A Lancôme mascara is a no-brainer. This one, specifically, is our pick because it’s an alleged favorite of Princess Kate!
La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
An elegant perfume is one of our biggest self-gift picks, since no one knows what fragrances you like more than you. This feminine perfume smells of bright iris and warm vanilla, also adding in earthy and sugary notes. The best part? You can get the bottle engraved!
Advanced Génifique Face Serum
This is your chance to save big on one of beauty’s most-wanted serums. Shoppers are so dedicated to the silky, skin-strengthening formula, some have even been using it for decades. You could see a notable difference in a matter of seven days!
L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick
Another small but mighty pick to top off your cart is this ultra-moisturizing and creamy lipstick. The smudge-resistant, pigmented color is beautiful, but we’re especially wowed by the 18 hours of comfort and eight hours of hydration. A few shades are already sold out, so grab your fave(s) fast!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Lancôme Singles’ Day sale event here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!