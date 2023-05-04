Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you heard of the skincare trend called “slugging”? You basically slather your face in petroleum jelly overnight to moisturize your skin. I tried it once, but it’s far too messy for me (and this is coming from the girl who regularly sleeps with a spray tan). And some dermatologists warn that this process can be harmful for acne-prone skin. But I like the concept in theory — healing dry skin with a hydrating overnight mask.

Well, I discovered a beauty product that delivers the slugging results without all the sticky residue. If you’re a fan of the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, then you’ll adore the brand’s Water Sleeping Mask. This face mask hydrates, brightens and softens skin. After applying this sleeping mask, I wake up feeling like my complexion is plump and dewy — it’s seriously remarkable! And even with my very sensitive skin, I find this moisturizer to be gentle, luxurious and soothing. Skip the facial and score this illuminating formula instead!

Get the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Formulated with a probiotic-derived complex and squalene, this Water Sleeping Mask targets dullness and dryness. Based on a clinical study, 100% of participants found that their skin felt softer and more moisturized after just one week. You’ll be glowing in no time!

Sydney Sweeney also swears by the Water Sleeping Mask! As a Laneige partner, the Euphoria star said, “I will use the Water Sleeping Mask on the plane whenever I’m traveling because I always find that my skin becomes so dry. It provides long-lasting, intense hydration. I really like the lightweight gel texture which never feels heavy or sticky.” We agree!

Shoppers are equally obsessed with this moisturizing mask! “Really plumps the skin and makes skin very soft,” one reviewer reported. “It absorbs well and doesn’t sit on top of skin. LOVE it so much!” Another customer gushed, “WOW. I woke up with smooth, even skin tone, clear skin. My pores are even minimizing — I’m shocked!”

If you want smooth, supple skin, look no further! The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask works like a charm overnight.

