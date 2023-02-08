10 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts to Show Some Love for Your Single Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All my single ladies, all my single ladies! Queen Bey has been hyping up “independent women” since the start of her career. And Ariana Grande is right there with her! As she sings in “7 Rings,” “I’d rather spoil all my friends with my riches. Think retail therapy my new addiction.” Same, girl, same.

Galentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to shower your friends with love — especially if they’re single. As a wise Carrie Bradshaw once said, “I wanted you to know I’m getting married. To myself. And I’m registered at Manolo Blahnik.” After dealing with awful first dates, expensive bachelorette parties (always the bridesmaid, never the bride) and endless alone time, your single friends deserve something special.

We rounded up 10 last-minute gifts for the girls that are riding solo this year. Another spot-on quote from Sex and the City? Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with.” Make your bestie’s day with these platonic presents for Valentine’s Day!

Avaline Wine Rosé Cans 12 Pack

One of our favorite celebs Cameron Diaz launched Avaline Wines with her good friend Katherine Power. Made with organic grapes and no added sugar, this clean, delicious wine comes in both bottles and cans. This 12-pack of rosé cans is perfect for your Galentine’s Day celebration or upcoming girls’ night! Rosé all day!

$84.00 See It!

Burt’s Bees Body Care Classics Set

Treat your gal pal to some of these beauty basics from Burt’s Bee. This gift set includes Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Res-Q Ointment, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Coconut Foot Cream.

$25.00 See It!

Self-Care Gift Box For Women

Surprise your bestie to this gift box full of self-care staples! This love-themed bundle features all of our favorite necessities for girls’ night in — a pearl mask, floral scrunchie, cozy socks, rose bath crystals and rose tea.

$35.00 See It!

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gift Basket

Chocolate is a Valentine’s Day classic, whether or not you’re in a relationship. Give your single friends a sweet treat with this Chocolate Bliss gift basket. Delish!

$62.00 See It!

Capri Blue Pink Shimmer Candle

One secret all women swear by: candles make a foolproof present. Right on theme for Valentine’s Day, this pink shimmer candle will light up your friend’s day!

Was $38 On Sale: $30 You Save 21% See It!

Heart Print Mug

This heart-print mug warms our heart — and our coffee! Your bestie will think of you every time she pours her favorite hot drink.

$17.00 See It!

Satin Sleep Set

Sweet dreams! This luxuriously soft sleep set includes two satin pillowcases, one satin eye mask and a satin scrunchie. Think pink!

$19.00 See It!

Valentine’s Day Pajamas

How cute are these heart-print Valentine’s Day pajamas? If you ask Us, you’re never too old for a slumber party with your squad!

Was $37 On Sale: $22 You Save 41% See it!

Kendra Scott Friendship Bracelet

As Taylor Swift says, “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” In Taylor we trust! This pink gemstone friendship bracelet from Kendra Scott is definitely an upgrade from the handmade ones we made in elementary school.

$48.00 See It!

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

I recommend this book to any woman who wants to feel empowered, but it’s especially inspiring for single ladies! Take control of your life with wisdom from Glennon Doyle in her no. 1 New York Times-bestselling memoir Untamed.

$15.00 See It!

