24 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Don’t Seem Last Minute

By
Last-Minute-Valentine's-Day-Gifts
 Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone loses track of time, and if you haven’t kept your eye on the calendar, you may have missed that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! We’re about a week away from the day of love, which doesn’t leave much time to find a great gift.

Whether you’re shopping for your partner, your mom or your Galentine’s bestie, there are a ton of gifts you can pick up at the last minute — literally. But the key to snagging the right last-minute gift is to select options which actually feel thought-out — even if there was little thought involved. At the end of the day, any meaningful gift is absolutely perfect — no matter how much time you spend finding it. We all have busy schedules, so to make your life easier, we plucked out some epic ideas ready for you to shop below!

Most of these gifts have seriously fast shipping, so even if you’re shopping later this week, there’s a chance your gift will come just in time! If you’re stressing out about what to buy to show your special someone some love, read on to shop our selections!

Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Partum

Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Partum
Amazon
Starting at $72.00
See it!

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Love Letters

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Love Letters
Amazon
Originally $38On Sale: $32You Save 16%
See it!

Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable

Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable
Amazon
$179.00
See it!

HigherDOSE Copper Body Brush

HigherDOSE Copper Body Brush
Amazon
$69.00
See it!

Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask

Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask
Amazon
$40.00
See it!

UGG Men’s Fluff You Slipper

UGG Men's Fluff You Slipper
Amazon
Starting at $63.00
See it!

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Amazon
Originally $100On Sale: $91You Save 9%
See it!

Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Basket

Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Basket
Amazon
Starting at $36.00
See it!

Huski Wine Chiller

Huski Wine Chiller
Amazon
Originally $90On Sale: $60You Save 33%
See it!

DSS Games The Couples Game That’s Actually Fun

DSS Games The Couples Game That's Actually Fun
Amazon
$20.00
See it!

Love Letters Of Great Men – Vol. 1

Love Letters Of Great Men - Vol. 1
Amazon
$14.00
See it!

Versace Eros Flame for Men

Versace Eros Flame for Men
Amazon
Originally $80On Sale: $54You Save 33%
See it!

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker
Amazon
Starting at $11.00
See it!

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace
Amazon
$14.00
See it!

Belle’s Design Women’s Feather Trim Silk Satin Pajama Set

Belle's Design Women's Feather Trim Silk Satin Pajama Set
Amazon
$31.00
See it!

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Link Chain Bracelet

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Link Chain Bracelet
Amazon
Starting at $50.00
See it!

COACH Leather Covered C Closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

COACH Leather Covered C Closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Starting at $288.00
See it!

BERNY Gold Watch

BERNY Gold Watch
Amazon
$60.00
See it!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Amazon
Starting at $112.00
See it!

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings
Amazon
Originally $16On Sale: $14You Save 13%
See it!

Golden State Fruit 9 Piece Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Golden State Fruit 9 Piece Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Amazon
$30.00
See it!

Sexy Truth or Dare Couples Game

Sexy Truth or Dare Couples Game
Amazon
Originally $15On Sale: $12You Save 20%
See it!

Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
$115.00
See it!

Bartesian Cocktail Maker

Bartesian Cocktail Maker
Bartesian
Originally $381On Sale: $366You Save 4%
See it!
Valentine's Day gifts

