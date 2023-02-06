24 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Don’t Seem Last Minute

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone loses track of time, and if you haven’t kept your eye on the calendar, you may have missed that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! We’re about a week away from the day of love, which doesn’t leave much time to find a great gift.

Whether you’re shopping for your partner, your mom or your Galentine’s bestie, there are a ton of gifts you can pick up at the last minute — literally. But the key to snagging the right last-minute gift is to select options which actually feel thought-out — even if there was little thought involved. At the end of the day, any meaningful gift is absolutely perfect — no matter how much time you spend finding it. We all have busy schedules, so to make your life easier, we plucked out some epic ideas ready for you to shop below!

Most of these gifts have seriously fast shipping, so even if you’re shopping later this week, there’s a chance your gift will come just in time! If you’re stressing out about what to buy to show your special someone some love, read on to shop our selections!

Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Partum

Starting at $72.00 See it!

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Love Letters

Originally $38 On Sale: $32 You Save 16% See it!

Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable

$179.00 See it!

HigherDOSE Copper Body Brush

$69.00 See it!

Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask

$40.00 See it!

UGG Men’s Fluff You Slipper

Starting at $63.00 See it!

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera

Originally $100 On Sale: $91 You Save 9% See it!

Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Basket

Starting at $36.00 See it!

Huski Wine Chiller

Originally $90 On Sale: $60 You Save 33% See it!

DSS Games The Couples Game That’s Actually Fun

$20.00 See it!

Love Letters Of Great Men – Vol. 1

$14.00 See it!

Versace Eros Flame for Men

Originally $80 On Sale: $54 You Save 33% See it!

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker

Starting at $11.00 See it!

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Crystal Birthstone Bar Necklace

$14.00 See it!

Belle’s Design Women’s Feather Trim Silk Satin Pajama Set

$31.00 See it!

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Link Chain Bracelet

Starting at $50.00 See it!

COACH Leather Covered C Closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag

Starting at $288.00 See it!

BERNY Gold Watch

$60.00 See it!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

Starting at $112.00 See it!

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Huggie Earrings

Originally $16 On Sale: $14 You Save 13% See it!

Golden State Fruit 9 Piece Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$30.00 See it!

Sexy Truth or Dare Couples Game

Originally $15 On Sale: $12 You Save 20% See it!

Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

$115.00 See it!

Bartesian Cocktail Maker

Originally $381 On Sale: $366 You Save 4% See it!

Looking for more Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Check out additional picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!