The 11 Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $20 That Don’t Seem Like an Afterthought

By
holiday gifts
 Amazon

Holiday shoppers, start your engines! With a little over two weeks until Christmas, we are down to the wire snagging last-minute gifts for loved ones. But we don’t want to make it seem like we forgot about anyone on our list! That’s why we secured 11 presents that will arrive in time — all under $20!

These affordable finds make amazing stocking stuffers or under-the-tree treasures. But time is running out! Make sure you shop these gifts ASAP so they arrive in time for the holidays.

This Laneige Glowy Lip Balm

lip balm
Amazon

I’m absolutely obsessed with my Laneige Glowy Lip Balm! It glides on so smoothly without feeling sticky in the slightest. I prefer this version over the cult-favorite lip mask because you don’t have to use your hands to apply.

$17.00
See It!

These Barefoot Dreams Socks

Barefoot Dreams socks
Nordstrom

Keep your toes toasty with these Barefoot Dreams socks! Just as cozy as the brand’s signature blankets, these knit socks are heavenly soft.

$15.00
See It!

These Golf Pens

golf pens
Amazon

 

This golf gift is a hole-in-one! Perfect for any putting aficionado, this pen set is a sporty stocking stuffer.

$15.00
See It!

This Skincare Toiletry Bag

skin pouch
Amazon

A lookalike of the luxe Stoney Clover Lane pouches, this chic toiletry bag is ideal for beauty buffs! Great for travel or everyday use.

Was $17On Sale: $16You Save 6%
See It!

This L’Occitane Almond Ornament 3-Piece Gift Set

L'Occitane trio
Amazon

Almond joy! This L’Occitane ornament gift trio includes an almond shower oil, body milk and hand lotion.

$16.00
See It!

This Tamagotchi Toy

Tamagotchi toy
Amazon

This Tamagotchi takes Us back to the ‘90s! Such a fun gift for kids and kids at heart.

Was $20On Sale: $16You Save 20%
See It!

This Lapcos Sheet Mask Set

Lapcos sheet masks
Amazon

These cult-favorite sheet masks from Lapcos will give you the spa experience from home. Soothing and rejuvenating, this skincare set is the ultimate TLC for a radiant complexion.

$15.00
See It!

This Slam Dunk Mini Basketball Game

basketball game
Amazon

This mini basketball game is a slam dunk! Ideal for athletes of all ages, this gift can fit in bedrooms or offices.

$10.00
See It!

These Tie-Dye Slippers

tie-dye slippers
Amazon

We die for these tie-dye slippers! Fuzzy footwear is a foolproof gift.

$19.00
See It!

This Ice Roller

ice roller
Amazon

This celeb-loved ice roller is a beauty game-changer! De-puff your face with this skincare tool you can keep in the fridge or freezer.

Was $17On Sale: $13You Save 24%
See It!

This Silver Birch and Peppercorn Candle

Volupsa candle
Nordstrom

Snag this luxury Volupsa candle while it’s still on sale! We adore the silver birch and peppercorn scent for the holiday season.

Was $29On Sale: $20You Save 31%
See It!
Looking for more holiday gift ideas? Check out additional picks here:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

