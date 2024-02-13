Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After completing a winter closet refresh, I realized I’m low in stock on good hoodies to wear. And as someone who literally lives in loungewear, this had to be remedied immediately. The first place I turned to in my quest was the Amazon Fashion bestsellers section. While briefly browsing, I came across one I’m now completely convinced to buy ASAP.

In my search, I found the Lauweion Fleece Kangaroo Pocket Hoodie Sweatshirt that has the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge – and I can certainly see why. Made for comfort and style, this sweatshirt has an oversized, baggy boyfriend fit, a hood, a large kangaroo pocket to keep your hands in and ribbed cuffs. The best part? You can snag it on sale for 23% off right now. Well-priced to begin with, it’s now a serious steal!

For ultimate coziness, it offers a fleece interior and is made from a cotton-polyester blend. This means it’s breathable, moisture-absorbent and easy to care for. Plus, according to shoppers, the fabric is thick enough to keep you warm, but thanks to the cotton make, it’s also breathable so you don’t overheat.

If I wasn’t already sold looking at the style of the sweatshirt and all of the cool colors available, I was promptly convinced after scoping out the reviews. The sweatshirt has been purchased by over 1,000 Amazon shoppers in the last month alone, with over 1,600 enthusiastic five-star ratings from shoppers to boot.

At least two shoppers said this is the best hoodie they have ever purchased, with this one noting how it’s “extremely soft on the inside,” and another saying it “fits so well” and is “so easy to dress up or down.”

Meanwhile, an impressive review came from a shopper who has over 100 sweatshirts in their closet, but claims this one is their “new favorite”: “Y’all need to run not walk and put this sweatshirt in your cart immediately,” they said. “So comfy! [It’s] thick but also breathable at the same time. I always struggle to find sweatshirts with a good size hood and this one does not disappoint.”

I also loved how this shopper gave a “mom-approved” review, stating how the sweatshirt “came out like new” after her son had dropped a smoothie all over the front of the garment. It’s an incredible example of how well inevitable stains will wash out of it! Note: This can be thrown in the wash, but as it’s made of cotton, be sure to put it in the dryer quickly to avoid shrinkage (or line dry).

If you’re now as obsessed with this sweatshirt as I am, take a look at it here. Shoppers swear this feels like a “dupe” for more expensive brands, so this is surely a steal to be snagged right away!

