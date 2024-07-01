Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it. Fashion trends change with the season. Since we’re in summer, it’s only right that a classic trend regains popularity. If you were looking for a sign to rock denim or capri jeans, this is it! Right now, you can snag a pair of bestselling cropped capris on Amazon. They’re perfect for so many summertime ensembles, especially if you’re looking for ways to play around with different styles.

The Lee Flex Motion Capri Jeans are an affordable find! The bestsellers are on sale for just $30 and come in a classic medium/dark wash. The mid-rise capris have a flexible non-binding waistband that doesn’t dig into your skin. We can all appreciate that! Plus, they best come with Lee’s classic five-pocket design and zipper and button closure.

Get the Lee Flex Motion Pocket Capri Jeans for just $30 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

These lightweight jeans are made from a combination of cotton, polyester and spandex, for a roomy and cozy fit. Don’t worry about working up a sweat in these bestsellers. They’re lightweight. When you’re trying to beat the heat, these capris come in handy because they stop right below the knee.

You won’t get enough of rocking these everyday capris. Want to style a comfy outfit? Pair these capri jeans with a graphic tee and canvas sneakers. Going on a casual summer date night? Style these bottoms with an airy blouse and chunky espadrilles. You can even pair them with a curve-logging bodysuit and high-heels for a girl’s night out. It should go without saying, but you can totally wear these capris to work. Rock these bestsellers with a flowy white blouse and wedges or flats for an office-approved slay.

Finding a versatile seasonal staple is a huge win. Snagging a bestselling seasonal staple on sale is the ultimate victory. Add these bestselling capri jeans to your summer wardrobe and prepare to create so many fun styles!

