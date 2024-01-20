Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jeans are a closet staple that you can’t live without. Nothing beats a durable, stretchy pair of jeans. As many may know, this pant silhouette offers plenty of versatility and flexibility, and they’re easy to style. We found a pair of jeans from Lee that are 56% off right now!

The Lee Women’s Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean is a relaxed, casual style that you’ll love. They feature 100% cotton and have a classic five-pocket, high-waist style. Also, these jeans have great holding power, and the fabric’s strong stretch helps to create a slimming aesthetic.

Get the Lee Women’s Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jeans for $19 (was $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 20, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Though styling jeans is second nature for most, you can still have fun with them. For instance, you could wear this pair with pointy pumps, a flowy blouse and a structured overcoat for a streamlined finish. You could also wear these jeans with sneakers and a tank top for a minimal, breezy look.

These jeans come in seven colors and have a 4 to 18-long size range. Furthermore, this pair of Lee straight-leg jeans is a versatile option that’ll reach want to wear day after day!

About these stretchy jeans, one shopper said, “Lee jeans always fit them right, and these are no exception.” And another happy shopper noted they would “buy more and more of these jeans because they’re high quality and fit so well.” A final satisfied Amazon reviewer gushed that these jeans “Are great for the price, and the fit is spot-on.”

So, if you need a new pair of jeans to help you handle your everyday tasks, this pair from Lee could be the perfect fit!

