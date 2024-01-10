Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: Jeans are some of the easiest and most versatile pants to wear. They come in many different washes, silhouettes and designs which are functional and comfortable. Furthermore, Levi’s — arguably one of the most popular denim brands to ever exist — knows how to make a good pair of jeans you’ll never want to take off. With that in mind, we found a pair of Levi’s jeans at Walmart that are fresh, fierce and cost just $25. Hurry!

The Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women’s Curvy Skinny Jeans may become your new favorite pair of jeans. These bottoms have a 78% cotton, 20% polyester and 2% elastane material fabrication with plenty of stretch and structure to highlight your curves. Additionally, they offer a contoured waistband which eliminates gapping. Also, these jeans have a ​​skinny fit through the hips and thighs, with a skinny leg opening. Sizing for this option has a range from 4 to 22S, so many shoppers will be supported!

To style these jeans, throw on your go-to sweater and your favorite pair of sneakers or boots for an effortless slay. Of course, you can rock an eye-catching blouse along with a stylish pump for an elevated-but-relaxed outfit. Honestly, when it comes to jeans, the versatility is unmatched. Prepare to shop your closet this season!

Levi’s has millions of fans worldwide, but let’s highlight a few opinions, shall we? One Walmart reviewer gushed, “These jeans are extremely comfortable and don’t shrink up like a lot of jeans after being washed. They look great for any occasion and can easily be used for casual or dress, and the colors don’t fade after several washings.”

Another satisfied reviewer added, “Love your Levi’s Curvy Skinny jeans! I have them in black and different washes of blue. They are comfortable, flattering, and “giving.” I wear 12S and am 5’5” and weigh 160. They are a great price at $24.95. Wash well. I hang them to dry to last longer. Please, please keep carrying this style, Walmart!”

One more ecstatic (and savvy) shopper chimed in, “I have received many compliments wearing them, and the fit is so amazing that after I bought the first pair, I bought three more, so now I have four pairs. The three are exactly alike, and the price is fine. I may buy more just in case they stop selling them. I absolutely love them.”

If you’re in the market for an essential pair of jeans, these beauties from Levi’s may be the perfect fit — no pun intended — for you!

