I’m Living My Best Y2K Life With These Ripped Butterfly Jeans

There will never be another time like the 2000s. We might have been terrified that the world was going to end when the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000, but something beautiful happened instead: Y2K style. I’m still firmly entrenched within the design trends of the era, and if I could go back and relive that time at a much older age so I could fully capitalize on it, I would in a second. Instead, I’m forced to live out my Y2K fashion fantasies by purchasing pieces that look exactly like what I would have wanted to wear back then.

That includes this fantastic pair of high-waisted jeans that look like they came out of a dELia*s catalog. They’ve got the whole nine yards: butterflies, sparkles, light wash, and a silhouette that makes me look like a backup dancer for a teenybop idol. I like to think about flitting around to “He Loves U Not” by Dream when I’m in these bad boys.

Oh, you want to snag a pair, too? Pretty girls don’t gatekeep, so I’m going to put you on right now so you can put together a fit based on these super sick pants. You can get these ripped butterfly jeans at Amazon right now.

Get the Viatabuna High-Waisted Ripped Jeans for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Viatabuna High-Waisted Ripped Butterfly Jeans may be my favorite pair of jeans, ever. They’re casual but flashy, with a gorgeous butterfly print all over the front legs as well as some seriously cute sparkles to accompany them. They’re form-fitting with flared legs, but stretch enough to flatter any body type thanks to their lightweight blend of cotton, polyester, and Spandex. Plus, they’re distressed at the knees, so you don’t have to take a pair of scissors and slice them open yourself.

It’s hard to overstate how fun and fancy these jeans really are. They’ll transform you back to the olden days where which color of butterfly clip you wanted to put in your hair was all you really had to worry about. And they’re super rugged, so you can wear them out all day and not get the dreaded saggy jean butt so many brands subject you to. Because that’s about as cute as the dancing screensaver baby we all thought was funny for some reason.

One of the best things about these jeans, however, is the fact that they’re just $37, which is a great price for pants as adorable and as reliable as these. Plus, they come in a wide variety of sizes, so whether you have a smaller frame or you’re curvier, you can find a pair to fit you nicely.

Shoppers agree that these jeans are “perfect,” as one proclaimed, elaborating: “My new favorite pair of pants. Came exactly how I expected it to.”

Another was proud to say their daughter “loved them,” explaining “I bought these for my daughter’s birthday and she absolutely loved them.”

If you’re longing to take a trip back to the 2000s, these jeans are your best bet. Just don’t wear them around me, please. I can’t have my crown as Y2K Queen usurped this close to the holidays.

