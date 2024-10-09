Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
While you’re racing to catch all of the Amazon Prime Day deals before they end later today, make sure to stock up on jeans for the season. Fans of Levi’s denim won’t want to miss out on this pair, which is currently over 40% — but only for a few more hours!
I’ve been searching for a new pair of black jeans to replace my favorite ones, which are so old I can’t wear them anymore (RIP). While scrolling through all of the Prime Day deals, I landed on the Levi’s Ribcage Straight Full Length Jeans, which are majorly on sale for $47. They’re a high-rise, slim-fit option with a button fly and an elongating, slim leg that doesn’t feel too tight. Crafted with organic cotton, these jeans are softer than most pairs and easy to pull on.
According to the brand, the “soaring 12-inch rise” is meant to flatter all figures and give off a waist-defining, slimming and leg-lengthening effect. Really, does it get any better than this?
While this Levi’s design hasn’t racked up a ton of reviews just yet, shoppers do praise the comfortable fit of these jeans.
“New favorite pair of jeans!” a shopper said. “I’m 5’3, and they are a little long, but if I order from Levi’s direct site, you can change the length. I’m 120 pounds, and I ordered a 26, and they fit perfectly. I could have probably sized down, but I have a booty, and I don’t want them to flatten it out.”
