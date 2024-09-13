Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that tricky time of year again in New York City. The days start so briskly that I want to throw on a lightweight jacket during my morning work commute. By the time I run to grab lunch in the early afternoon, it’s super warm and sunny only for it to get chilly again when I’m heading home. If you’re experiencing similar weather, you’ve probably kicked off a quest to find the most comfortable lightweight fall cardigans and jackets.

As a notorious over-sweater, I seldom wear jackets, but I can admit that wearing short-sleeve shirts in 60-degree weather is a recipe for disaster. Lightweight cardigans with open-front designs and breezy bomber jackets are options that I prefer. Luckily, Amazon has a host of fall cardigans and jackets that will keep you warm during your work commute but won’t make you overheat later on in the day. Some of them come in cute cropped silhouettes, while others are roomy and oversized. There are open-front, zip-down and button details to ensure easy and breezy wear. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you get hot quickly, the last thing you want is to wear something super-heavy. This bestselling cardigan is a great option because it’s made from warm cable knit material and features a button-down detail so you can leave it open or close depending how hot you get!

2. Seasonal Material: It should come as no surprise, but we’re huge fans of corduroy in the fall. This long-sleeve henley features the plush material we can’t get enough of!

3. Quilted Cutie: This lightweight shacket has a unique quilted design that makes it stand out!

4. Versatile Slay: You’ll get so much use out of this roomy cardigan. You can style it with your every day blouses when you’re at work and wear it as a shirt when you’re off the clock!

5. Banging Bomber: Along with leather moto and oversized denim silhouettes, we love styling bomber jackets in the fall. This neutral-colored piece is so versatile that you can wear it with so many different colors!

6. Sweet Sherpa: You’ll feel like you’re wrapped in a plush throw blanket, courtesy of this Sherpa jacket!

7. Green Machine: This olive green bomber jacket is the perfect fall hue! It has pops of black detail along the collar and sleeves and comes with a silver zipper that you can use as inspo for your accessories!

8. Mad About Suede: Just like corduroy, suede is an autumn-approved material. This brown jacket is so chic. It has an open-front design and slightly puffed shoulder detail!

9. Dreamy Swirls: This dreamy white jacket has chic swirls design throughout!

10. Midi Moment: Pair this midi-length cardigan with your favorite skirts and dresses to keep your legs warm!

11. Soft Knit: Don’t be surprised if you end up wearing this plush knit cardigan everyday. It’s just that cozy!

12. Moto Madness: Is a fall outerwear collection truly complete without a leather jacket? This oversized moto is the perfect option for shoppers with like to add an edgy flair to their ensembles!

13. Fuzzy Plaid: It’s no secret that plaid is a popular print during the fall. This lightweight shacket has the seasonal print we love and comes with fuzzy material on the inside to keep you warm!

14. Last but Not Least: More than 100 shoppers purchased this coat-cardigan hybrid in the past month. It’s lightweight and has an open-front design. Plus, it’s roomy enough that you can wear it with long-sleeve blouses and turtlenecks!