Lily-Rose Depp has appeared in both French and English films, and most recently, stars as the lead in the HBO series The Idol. The Hollywood icon is also known for inspiring the best fashion and beauty looks. Our latest muse is her healthy-looking hair attributed to a viral hair mask from Amazon.

The K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask is used on the actress’ strands by Depp’s stylist, celebrity colorist Cass Kaeding, to make her hair healthy and frizz-free just in time for award show season. The K18 hair mask is a leave-in treatment that works to repair damage in just four minutes! How? The K18peptide complex penetrates deep into the molecular level of each strand to restore strength, smoothness and bounce to hair.

Depp isn’t the only celebrity who swears by the K18 hair mask. Sophia Richie, Khloé Kardashian and Selena Gomez are also undeniably obsessed with the mask’s ability to transform colored hair. This single product transforms strands at the molecular level — no need to go to the salon for expensive treatments when hair needs a hydration boost. It’s quite literally magic in a bottle!

To use the hair mask, you must follow one simple rule: don’t use conditioner. If you’re worried about your hair feeling dry and brittle, or wondering how this celeb-loved hair mask can possibly transform non-conditioned hair, we urge you to trust the process. It feels wrong to skip conditioner, but the K18peptide complex simply can’t penetrate strands deep enough unless hair is free of product. After just one use, you’ll see why celebrities swear by this leave-in treatment.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers also rely on the hair mask — it boasts over 13,000 five-star ratings and over 9,000 have added the mask to their carts this month.

“Wow! Am I shook! This is by far one of the most amazing products I’ve used . . . 10/10 beats Olaplex products by 100%!” one five-star reviewer raves. “I stripped my hair. It was breaking off, and I couldn’t blow dry it. It was so raw after color remover was put on my hair for an hour. This product after one use, my hair is soft and the texture is smooth and silky. It doesn’t look fried and dry. I mean, wow! It is pricy for such a tiny thing, but worth every penny!”

“Sometimes my hair feels dry and lifeless, especially when I use a straightener,” explains one shopper. “This mask has been a real find! After using it, I feel that my hair is not only smooth and shiny, but even the ends have stopped splitting.” Another reviewer writes, “Does exactly what it says. I have frosted, bleached white hair and zero breakage since using this a month ago. I waited a month to write this review, and it is an expensive product, but it beat the investment I made in my hair, no breakage whatsoever.”

Reviewers mean it when they say K18 is worth every penny. Don’t let the bottle size or price scare you. For $75, this product may be a little more expensive than your average hair mask, but that’s the point — K18 is anything but average! It keeps you out of the salon for costly hair treatments when your strands need a hydration boost, making your $75 go even further every. single. time. you apply it.

Head to Amazon now and give your strands exactly what it needs — a hair mask that actually works!

Get the K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask for $75 at Amazon!

