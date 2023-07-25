Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
When it comes to summertime style, there’s no better fabric to wear than linen. The material is incredibly breathable — not to mention lightweight — which can make even the most excruciating days somewhat bearable.
While there are a plethora of linen items available at many major fashion retailers, none will compare to Talbots. All of their full-fledged linen pieces are in timeless styles which you’ll be able to treasure for years to come, just as these investment pieces were intended to be worn. A specialty retailer since 1947, Talbots has always served the needs of fashion-forward women looking to elevate their closets without breaking the bank! What was once a mall staple now boasts a major e-commerce operation, so read on to see the top linen essentials to shop now!
This Go-To Linen Top
A classic linen shirt like this one serves as an excellent cover-up for a bathing suit and will look incredible with a cami underneath if you want to wear it to work!
This Must-Have Sleeveless Top
We would definitely call this the ultimate summertime work top which you can also layer once the fall comes around!
These Wide-Leg Pants
If you want to wear full-length pants in the summer, you simply must go with an all-linen pair like these beauties!
This Easygoing Shirtdress
Although this dress is more covered-up and modest, it’s made from breathable linen so you’ll still be able to stay cool!
This Timeless New-England Style Dress
When you think of a quintessential summer Cape Cod look, something resembling this shirt dress immediately comes to mind!
These Striped Linen Pants
The subtle vertical stripes on this version of the brand’s linen wide-leg pant adds a slimming and elongating benefit to your figure!
These Essential Linen Pants
If you need a linen pant which you can wear for seasons to remain in pristine shape, this is the pair to get!
This Classic Essential Dress
You can throw this dress on over a bathing suit or wear it by itself with slide sandals whenever you want to pull off the easygoing beach aesthetic!
Linen A-Line Skirt – Tailored Stripe
Feel as cool as a cucumber even if you have a rough commute to work while rocking this amazing versatile linen skirt!
