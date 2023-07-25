Cancel OK
These Linen Talbots Picks Will Keep You Cool for the Summer Season

Linen-Dress-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to summertime style, there’s no better fabric to wear than linen. The material is incredibly breathable — not to mention lightweight — which can make even the most excruciating days somewhat bearable.

While there are a plethora of linen items available at many major fashion retailers, none will compare to Talbots. All of their full-fledged linen pieces are in timeless styles which you’ll be able to treasure for years to come, just as these investment pieces were intended to be worn. A specialty retailer since 1947, Talbots has always served the needs of fashion-forward women looking to elevate their closets without breaking the bank! What was once a mall staple now boasts a major e-commerce operation, so read on to see the top linen essentials to shop now!

This Go-To Linen Top

Linen Band Collar Popover – White
Linen Band Collar Popover – White Talbots

A classic linen shirt like this one serves as an excellent cover-up for a bathing suit and will look incredible with a cami underneath if you want to wear it to work!

Originally $100On Sale: $80You Save 20%
See it!

This Must-Have Sleeveless Top 

Linen Pintuck Yoke Shell
Linen Pintuck Yoke Shell Talbots

We would definitely call this the ultimate summertime work top which you can also layer once the fall comes around!

$80.00
See it!

These Wide-Leg Pants

Washed Linen Wide Leg Pants
Washed Linen Wide Leg Pants Talbots

If you want to wear full-length pants in the summer, you simply must go with an all-linen pair like these beauties!

Originally $100On Sale: $95You Save 5%
See it!

This Easygoing Shirtdress

Linen Midi Shirtdress
Linen Midi Shirtdress Talbots

Although this dress is more covered-up and modest, it’s made from breathable linen so you’ll still be able to stay cool!

Originally $169On Sale: $125You Save 26%
See it!

This Timeless New-England Style Dress

Pintuck Linen Popover Dress – Striped
Pintuck Linen Popover Dress – Striped Talbots

When you think of a quintessential summer Cape Cod look, something resembling this shirt dress immediately comes to mind!

Originally $139On Sale: $105You Save 24%
See it!

These Striped Linen Pants

Wide Leg Crop Pants – Shore Stripe
Wide Leg Crop Pants – Shore Stripe Talbots

The subtle vertical stripes on this version of the brand’s linen wide-leg pant adds a slimming and elongating benefit to your figure!

Originally $109On Sale: $85You Save 22%
See it!

These Essential Linen Pants

Washed Linen Wide Leg Crop Pants
Washed Linen Wide Leg Crop Pants Tablots

If you need a linen pant which you can wear for seasons to remain in pristine shape, this is the pair to get!

Originally $109On Sale: $95You Save 13%
See it!

This Classic Essential Dress

Linen Maxi Dress – Newport Stripe
Linen Maxi Dress – Newport Stripe Talbots

You can throw this dress on over a bathing suit or wear it by itself with slide sandals whenever you want to pull off the easygoing beach aesthetic!

Originally $169On Sale: $130You Save 23%
See it!

Linen A-Line Skirt – Tailored Stripe

Linen A-Line Skirt – Tailored Stripe
Linen A-Line Skirt – Tailored Stripe Talbots

Feel as cool as a cucumber even if you have a rough commute to work while rocking this amazing versatile linen skirt!

Starting at $60.00
See it!

