The options aren’t necessarily great for thinning hair. You can apply extensions, but they’re not going to help much at the roots, while wigs are even heavier and could ultimately make hair even thinner. Hats? Root sprays? Isn’t there something else out there we could try that isn’t a full-on hair transplant?

We’re here to help with that. We did some research and a lot of clicking and scrolling around until we found a recommendation we felt great about. Ready to shop? It’s on Amazon for under $40!

Get the Living Proof Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This treatment stood out to Us while perusing products because of its pretty blue tube — and the fact that we could see a mini scalp massager sitting in the cap. Genius! Scalp massagers feel amazing and can be so much more effective at working product into the hair. Did you know that scalp massages have also been shown to increase thickness in hair? (National Library of Medicine)

The massager was just one plus though — let’s talk about the formula itself. It contains a Healthy Follicle Complex, featuring yeast proteins and zinc salts to promote hair strength specifically at the root, plus time-released actives to nourish locks and your scarf with targeted delivery. You’ll also find a peptide blend to plump hair fibers while adding shine, plus jojoba esters and vitamins to moisturize the scalp and restore barrier function for balanced hydration that lasts.

It’s been found that using this product creates an immediate 11.5% increase in hair fiber thickness!

This cruelty-free treatment is free from sulfates, silicones, phthalates, formaldehydes and parabens, and it’s designed to be safe for chemically-treated and dyed hair. Healthier-looking hair from the root, here we come! Here’s how it works.

One of our favorite things is that you can use this treatment on either wet or dry hair, so you don’t need to necessarily shower just before applying it. Detangle your hair, then section it and apply directly to the scalp. Massage it in using either the scalp massager or just your fingers if you’d like. Repeat all over. Done! Do not rinse. Use nightly to improve the appearance of thinning hair!

