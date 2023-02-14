Lizzo Says She Uses This $15 Detoxifying Body Wash ‘All the Time’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, to have a complexion like Lizzo. Smooth, clear, glowing, hydrated skin. The idea is music to our ears! And you know what? It’s “about damn time.” Why should we keep dreaming and wishing when we can just make it happen for ourselves instead?

Put down the bar soap and remove the body wash brand you keep repurchasing from your shopping cart. If you’re not getting results you absolutely, positively love, then this is your sign to make a change. Now, we know we’re about to recommend a celebrity-loved product to you, but don’t shy away thinking of the price — this body wash is just $15 on Amazon Prime!

Get the Nubian Heritage African Black Soap Body Wash for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

For Black History Month, Lizzo posted a “get ready with me” video on her TikTok featuring skincare and hair products exclusively from Black-owned businesses. She only had amazing things to say about this body wash. “Then when I shower,” the “Truth Hurts” singer said, “I use the Nubian Heritage African Black Soap Body Wash. It’s detoxifying and balancing, it’s got aloe vera, oats, vitamin E — I really love this soap. I just use it all the time. I don’t even think twice about it. It has little niblets in it, so I also, I feel like I’m getting a little exfoliation. And yeah, Nubian Heritage is Black-owned!”

This cruelty-free body wash is made with certified organic ingredients and “combines the ancient medicinal properties of black soap with the hydrating properties of shea butter to balance problem skin.” Dealing with body acne, an unbalanced tone or rough texture? Let the active botanical extracts and salicylic acid in this cleanser have a go at them!

Get the Nubian Heritage African Black Soap Body Wash for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Nubian Heritage was founded by two New York street vendors in the ‘90s. They shared a goal of creating “luxurious natural products from traditional African recipes with fair trade ingredients” — and as this cleanser demonstrates, they succeeded!

We love that Lizzo highlighted this brand to all of her followers, and we hope you’ll spread the word too after you experience its greatness for yourself!

Get the Nubian Heritage African Black Soap Body Wash for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Nubian Heritage here and explore other Black-owned brands on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!