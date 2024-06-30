Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the past few months I’ve had three friends drop everything and move to London. They’ve quickly become Londoners in their own right, and I can’t help but notice how their style game went up a few notches. When it comes to London fashion, one of my friends describes it as classic prep — like Blair Waldorf, but a bit toned down. She said she sees people wearing pearls, plaid and trench coats nearly every day. Doesn’t that sound so posh?

In preparation for my big London trip later this summer, I called upon my London friends’ advice to pull together this list. If you pack a number of these pieces, you’ll blend right into the London fashion scene.

1. Stick with Stripes: A quality striped T-shirt will take you far in London. This one from Zesica can be work with jeans, slacks, short, or any skirt making it an extremely versatile piece to add to your closet.

2. Lucky Leather: With its temperate climate London doesn’t get too hot — even in the summer time. For those in between days you can stay warm in style with this leather bomber jacket from Quince. Throwing it on will instantly have you feeling like a cool Brit.

3. Casually Classy: A simple and stylish long-sleeved maxi exudes effortless confidence as you explore from Brixton to Hackney. This pick from Julia Jordan looks like abstract art.

4. Sneakily Comfy: Londoners dress smart, and what’s smarter than a well-tailored pair of trousers? (The answer is nothing.) This wide-leg style looks crisp yet won’t feel uncomfortable thanks to the elastic waistband.

5. Patch it Up: With multiple statement making patches, this Central Park West blazer goes from ordinary to extraordinary and offers a unique personality pop.

6. Look Posh: Tweed and London go hand in hand. The classic fabric takes on an updated flirty fun vibe in this cropped Urban Revivo jacket. Style it with a button down and jeans to look like London royalty.

7. Over the Pond: Americans aren’t the only ones obsessed with ballet flats. The Brits love them too, although they do adore little extra details, like the pearl studs on this C.Paravano pair.

8. London’s Finest: You can’t visit London without packed a trench coat! London Fog makes some of the most durable, classic silhouettes. While tan remains a mainstay, I recommend mixing things up with this slate blue option from the brand.

9. Fashionably Studious: Everyone in London owns at least 5 blazers, but the vest trend is also picking up steam. Wear this cropped Halogen suit vest on the warmer days or pair it with a skirt and some boots for a night out in Londontown!

10. Denim Dreams: It doesn’t matter where you go in the world, denim will always be a must-have. The wide-legged trouser silhouette of this bestselling J.Crew style just screams posh Londoner. Pair it with your cropped tweed blazer and ballet flats!

11. Muted Florals: Londoners typically opt for more muted colors. This doesn’t mean you have to give up on your fun prints! Simply opt for moodier colors, like this forest green floral sun dress. You get the best of both worlds with this!

12. Whimsical: You can still embrace the whimsy of London in your fashion! The best way to do so? With an airy off the shoulder dress, like this one from Reformation.

13. Year Round Necessity: Even if you’re planning your London trip for summer, I promise you’re going to need a cardigan. Opt for cashmere because it’s so plush and will last a long time. And, when you get this one from Quince, you’ll save a bit of money too!

14. Super Sale! One thing about Londoners: They love their pearls. You can combine that obsession with the sleek studious button down look when you wear this Alice + Olivia Silk Button-Up. Now’s the best time to shop since it’s 30% off! (You’ll save over $100!)

15. These Boots Were Made for Walking: Don’t be surprised if you see countless Londoners rocking knee high boots. You’re better off being prepared by packing this pair from Zodiac.