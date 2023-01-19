17 of the Best Long Winter Tops to Wear With Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, all we want to do is wear leggings. And by “lately,” we mean for the past decade or so. What can we say? They’re the comfiest, easiest thing to wear, and we reach for them over and over again, whether we’re hanging out at home, hitting the gym or hanging out with friends.

Of course, most people prefer to wear leggings with longer tops, the hems dipping below the hips. Need more of these tops in your winter wardrobe? We’ve got 17 ideas for you below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This tie-dye Naggoo tunic top has a high-low flow — though the “high” is already reaching mid-thigh!

2. We Also Love: For something more dramatic, you could also grab this Prettygarden blouse, where the back of the hem dips down to the ankles like a long cloak!

3. We Can’t Forget: How pretty is the lace trim peeking out of the bottom of this flowy Andaa long-sleeve top? A nice way to elevate a casual look!

4. Sweet and Simple: This solid Levaca top is a versatile piece with upgraded features like dropped shoulder seams and slits at the sides of the long hem!

5. Heather Weather: This POGTMM top has a heathered fabric to add some visual texture, almost like a knit sweater!

6. Power Puff: Oh, how we love a puff sleeve! The design truly makes this Ofeefan top stand out!

7. Drapes Like a Dream: This ultra-drapey LetsRunWild top is what effortless elegance is all about!

8. Adding Knit to the Fit: Looking for a knit sweater to wear with your leggings? This Merokeety pullover has the perfect length and details for it!

9. Going Asymmetrical: This YESNO sweater is incredibly comfy, but its stylish asymmetry will draw every envious eye in the room!

10. “Love” This: You could totally wear this Prettygarden hoodie with leggings or even on its own as a mini dress. We just love the “love” graphic in front!

11. Cute As a Button: This Weiyan top offers another way to add some style to a comfy outfit thanks to its unique button collar!

12. Half-Zip Hype: Half-zip sweatshirts are very popular lately, and this oversized Meladyan sweatshirt proves why. Available in 19 colors!

13. Go Long: Want something extra long for wearing with your favorite leggings? This YESNO hoodie dress has a midi hem! Nice for staying warm on cold days too!

14. Double Trouble: If you’re into a layered look, you’ll adore the chiffon dipping just below the hem of this Poetsy tunic top!

15. T-Shirt Time: How about just a regular, comfy tee — but longer? That’s what you’ll get with this perfect Daily Ritual top!

16. Color-Block O’Clock: Don’t forget that button-up shirts can work too! This Dokotoo shirt stood out to Us thanks to its longline design and ultra-cute color-blocking!

17. Last but Not Least: Florals in winter? We say yes, especially in the form of this Lomon blouse!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!